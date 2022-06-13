Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk boss gives an update on club’s loanees

Mark Connolly, Lewis Macari and Steven Bradley are at Oriel Park on a temporary basis

Lewis Macari has been a hit since joining Dundalk on-loan from Stoke City. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lewis Macari has been a hit since joining Dundalk on-loan from Stoke City. Picture: Sportsfile

Lewis Macari has been a hit since joining Dundalk on-loan from Stoke City. Picture: Sportsfile

Lewis Macari has been a hit since joining Dundalk on-loan from Stoke City. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell says the club is "hopeful" it can to hold on to its three loan stars – Mark Connolly, Lewis Macari and Steven Bradley – for the second half of the season.

While there is an option for Hibernian to recall Bradley, he is the most likely of the trio to remain at Oriel Park having joined on a season-long loan deal back in February.

Privacy