Dundalk boss calls on players to repeat Cup heroics in vital League games

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth feels his side will need to reproduce the sort of mettle shown against Finn Harps on Tuesday night if they're to take anything from home league matches against Sligo Rovers and Bohemians this weekend.

Sligo are the first visitors to Oriel Park on Friday night before Bohs make the trip up the M1 on Monday for what is the Lilywhites' game in hand from their European adventures.

While a brave display saw Dundalk overcome Harps 3-1 in extra-time on Tuesday to book an eighth FAI Cup semi-final appearance in the last nine seasons, it was achieved despite the fact that 11 first-team players were missing through a combination of illness, Covid-19 and injury.

With Han Jeong-woo, who returns from suspension, the only player certain to be back available to Perth for the visit of Sligo to Oriel Park, the head coach admits his side's problems haven't gone away.

"We've a difficult few days ahead of us," said Perth after the victory over Harps.

"We will have some lads who weren't playing tonight back at different stages. I don't know for sure yet but we will have some who didn't play tonight back and some more back for the game on Monday but it's a difficult time.

"We've got 10 games left and we'll prepare for a bit of a battle. Things have gone against us as I've said but all I can do is manage this club one game at a time, nothing else."

Dundalk could do with a result in at least one of the games given their position in the relegation/play-off spot but Perth said he is thankful that he will have time to get players back ahead of the FAI Cup semi-final. The last four draw takes place on Friday night but regardless of whether the holders are paired with Bohemians, St Patrick's Athletic or Waterford FC, the game is not due to take place until the weekend ending October 25th.

"It's great in that sense," said Perth of the gap to the semi-final.

"David (McMillan) and Daniel Kelly you'd imagine will be back. David is closer, probably two weeks and Daniel Kelly might be three. Then Patrick McEleney is back running so it's an opportunity for them.

"As I keep saying, people think I'm making excuses but benches win games of football. We were up against it tonight to be fair with our kids so that's what we're lacking at the moment, a bit of squad depth."

Perth did take heart, however, from the performance of former Glenmuir Utd youngster Mayowa Animasahun who grew in confidence as the game progressed on Tuesday on what was his first senior start for the club.

"He got really, really tired at the end," said Perth.

"It's a big gap from U-19s football and he's only 17. He's from town here in Muirhevnamor but I think the gap is so big and so difficult that the fitness levels probably caught up with him a little bit at different stages.

"The difference is he has been in and around the first team for a couple of months now and I think there's a real star in the making there but not yet. His time will come over the next year to 18 months but it was a real big moment for him and his family were so proud of him once they seen the team sheet. I didn't tell him purposely until tonight and he was really proud of himself and his family were very proud because they were here.

"His dad brother him up to St Kevin's for years and years and he played with Bohs but he has come back to live in town and he's someone who has just been below that level of international recognition throughout the younger age groups so it just shows you that there are late developers there but, at his age, there's a good player there hopefully."

Perth said that "a lot of things" had gone against his side off late but he believes the club have received unfair scrutiny for the Covid issues in the club.

"There was in one sense no preparation. We were told not to train by the FAI. I completely respect their decision,” said Perth.

“We can’t be the only club getting Covid-19, we can’t be but we respect their decision. Our doctor has been brilliant again, as normal. I said to the players before we were getting tested, I don’t know whether to bring in a psychologist or Tommy Tiernan to give us a bit of a laugh. At the moment, it feels like a lot of things have transpired against us over the last while.

“We played some teams here where a couple of players weren’t in the matchday squad and found out a couple of days later it was Covid so that’s fine. I can’t comment on other clubs but we are certainly being held to the highest level and I think, to be fair to our doctor, he’s following every single rule.

“We’ve ruled people out who haven’t tested positive for Covid because we’re concerned. We’ve done our business right.

"I've a saying in football - if you're good to the game, the game will be good to you. Maybe, we were good to football and the wider society tonight and I think we may have got our result on the pitch. That's the way I see it."

Perth also praised the support on the night for lifting the players having fallen behind to a Sean Boyd goal on six minutes.

"I think, it was led by a couple of things. The support here, I don't think we've had support like that since early 2020.

"To be fair to the previous management here, to be fair to anybody that has been here, the one thing about this place is that it's quite bleak. We have to accept it. It's not a bad venue when the lights are on and its full. Our players and our club have suffered as a result of the ground and not having fans in.

“They are excuses and we should do better as a club but that was a real help," he said.