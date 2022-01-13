Dundalk bolster squad by signing Welsh midfielder

Dundalk FC have further bolstered their squad ahead of the new campaign with the signing of Welsh U21 midfielder Joe Adams. The 20-year-old joins the club from Brentford B where he will link up with his former team-mate Nathan Shepperd. Born in Bolton, Adams came through the academy system at Bury and made his debut for the first team as a 17-year-old in April 2018. He went on to make a further five appearances for the club in League Two, the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy. He moved to Brentford in the summer of 2019 and scored five goals in 33 games during his first season with Brentford’s B team. A short loan spell at Grimsby Town followed in February 2021 and he finished the campaign by winning the Brentford B Goal of the Season award for a fine strike against Swindon Town. He would go on to score six goals in 12 B team appearances for Brentford this season where he also played alongside former Lilywhites winger Val Adedokun. Reacting to his transfer, Adams told dundalkfc.com: "This is a great opportunity for me and I'm really looking forward to it. “I’m at the stage of my career where I need to be playing first-team football, so it’s an opportunity I’m really looking to take.” Adams, who scored in the Welsh U-21 side's 2-1 defeat against the Republic of Ireland last March, said he was looking forward to playing alongside Shepperd, who is set to compete with Peter Cherrie for the number one jersey next season. “I’ve known Nathan for the past three years and we also play with the Welsh U21s,” said Adams. “He’s a really close friend of mine and it’s great that he’s here at Dundalk. It will make it a lot easier for me to settle.” Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell described Adams as "a player with a great pedigree and very technically gifted." He added: “He can play off both feet and he’s good athletically. We’re really looking forward to seeing him play. He’s a quality addition and he is a player who will really excite our fans.” Adams' addition brings to eight the number of players signed for the 2022 campaign which gets underway at home to Derry City on February 18. The Lilywhites are hopeful of adding another new signing on loan - a midfielder understood to be from a Championship club - before playing their first pre-season friendly against Cobh Ramblers in Mayfield in Cork on Tuesday.