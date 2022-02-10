Dundalk bid for seven-in-a-row in Malone Cup

Dundalk will be hoping to make it seven in-a-row when they face neighbours Drogheda United in the annual Jim Malone Cup match at Oriel Park on Friday night (kick-off: 7:30pm).

Amazingly, the Lilywhites had won the annual local friendly between the two Co Louth sides just twice since its inception in 1997 – in 2000 and 2010 – before starting the current sequence of wins with a 2-0 victory at Oriel Park in February 2015 courtesy of goals from Andy Boyle and Ciarán O'Connor.

They then retained the trophy in honour of the late Dundalk chairman Jim Malone, who passed away in October 1996, for the first time 12 months later with another 2-0 win at United Park thanks to goals in either half from Ciarán Kilduff.

While the game wasn't played in 2017, Dundalk made it three, four and five wins in-a-row respectively with a 3-1 win in 2018, a 5-1 win a year later and a 2-0 win at the start of 2020 courtesy goals from Jordan Flores and Georgie Kelly.

The since departed Chris Shields then picked up the trophy in the latest staging of the game at Head in the Game Park last March as Filippo Giovagnoli's side won 3-2.

Chris Lyons had given the Boynesiders a 20th minute lead before David McMillan equalised from the spot five minutes later. Val Adedokun – now of Brentford B – then fired his side in front on 36 minutes before Ronan Murray levelled matters up with a superb free-kick against his old club six minutes into the second half.

Greg Sloggett ensured the win for the visitors with a header from a Patrick McEleney free-kick 20 minutes from the end.

Drogheda's last Malone Cup win came courtesy of penalties at United Park in 2014. It looked like Gavin Brennan's 21st minute strike would give the Boynesiders the win until Patrick Hoban popped up with a 92nd minute equaliser. However, for the eighth time in the competition's history, Drogheda would prevail in a shootout, winning 5-4 after Daryl Horgan's spot-kick was saved by Micheál Schlingermann.

Friday's game will be the 22nd match in the competition between the Louth rivals with the current record reading Drogheda 12, Dundalk 9.

The fixture will be Stephen O'Donnell's first in front of a crowd as Dundalk head coach. He'll be going head-to-head with new Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty with both sides hoping for a win to set them up for their respective league openers against Derry City and Finn Harps a week later.