Drogs wary of revitalised Blues

DROGHEDA United assistant boss Kevin Doherty insists his team face a huge task as they head to the RSC to face FAI Cup semi-finalists Waterford tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

Doherty and manager Tim Clancy watched the Blues defeat UCD 3-2 in a thrilling cup tie last Friday and was left in no doubt that Waterford are a hugely different proposition since the Boynesiders won 7-0 on their last trip to the South East back in the spring.

Waterford were represented by their Under-19s that night after a Covid outbreak in the first-team squad, but Bircham’s appointment as manager a few weeks later has brought about a dramatic improvement in fortunes on and off the field.

Doherty, who takes charge of the Drogs tonight as Clancy begins his second three-match touchline ban of the season, said: “He (Bircham) has been brilliant in fairness. He’s been a breath of fresh air since he’s come into the league.

"They’ve been excellent, the results will tell you that, but the performances have been really, really good as well.

“They brought in a lot of new players, but they seem to have hit the ground running. Tim and myself were at the game the other night against UCD. They’ve a lot of good attacking players, and the likes of Halford and Eddie Nolan, experience at the back.

“Then they have probably one of the best goalkeepers in the league over the past 20 years, so overall they are a really good side. It’s a big task going down there,, but we’re looking forward to it.”

The battle to avoid the relegation play-off position could well go down to the final day of the season, but Drogheda United have the opportunity tonight to take a giant step towards Premier Division safety as they would move a massive 11 points clear of the Blues with a win, with just eight further games remaining.

However, Clancy has been extremely cautious throughout the season in terms of analysing Drogheda’s position in the table and he wasn’t about to change that approach when the Drogheda Independent caught up with him this week.

“We were 11 ahead the last time we played them and they turned it round very quickly,” he pointed out, “so we’ll pick a team and formation to try and beat Waterford, and if that doesn’t work then we’ll be trying to get a draw.

“After that we’ll look at Pat’s and Finn Harps and Longford, but we’re not looking at where we are and we genuinely don’t have a points target (for the end of the season).

“We’re only focused on ourselves, as opposed to looking at other teams.

“We set targets at the start of the season for each round of games and we’re ahead of that at the minute, but I just want to accumulate as many points as we can.”

Clancy doesn’t appear concerned that his team might lose momentum, having gone two weeks without a game since beating Bohemians in a thriller at Head in the Game Park.

“We had a poor run of results before, but now we’ve put together a good run,” he replied. “Beating Dundalk away when we hadn’t beaten them before this season, then drawing with Sligo who are third in the league and beating Bohs who beat us pretty easily the last time and probably should have beaten us the previous time as well.

“They were three very difficult games and we got seven points out of nine, so we’ll be trying to keep that momentum going against Waterford.

“The players have been brilliant and their fitness levels have been excellent in every game, but there’s no harm in recharging the batteries sometimes.

“They had Monday off last week, had them in Wednesday and then they had the weekend off.”

Waterford lost to Shamrock Rovers in their most recent league match but bounced back last week with that exciting win at UCD to reach the FAI Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

They are certainly a different proposition to when Drogheda hammered their Under-19s back in the spring as the first team self-isolated following a Covid outbreak.

Indeed, Waterford gained sweet revenge when winning the return fixture 2-1 in Drogheda at the end of July.

“It was a game where we probably should have been out of sight in the first half,” Clancy recalled.

“We didn’t take our chances, which is not like us. We gave away a sloppy free kick at the start of the second half and they scored, and then we got a good equaliser.

“But we went too gung-ho trying to get all out for a winner and they’re a very good counter-attacking team who took advantage.

“I should have held my hand up - I did hold my hand up - and say the messaging from myself and Kev was the wrong thing.

“That’s where we’ve been the last four years, trying to go out and win games, but you don’t always have to do that.”

The big news on the team front is the long-awaited return from injury of striker Chris Lyons who Clancy reported as being ‘fully fit’. However, skipper Jake Hyland is doubtful with a troublesome groin issue and Hugh Douglas and Mark Hughes remain sidelined with knee problems.

Experienced official Neil Doyle takes charge of tonight’s match.

Meanwhile, Drogheda’s home match against St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday has been selected for TV coverage and will be shown live on RTE 2, with kick-off at 7.45pm.