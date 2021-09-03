Drogs striker Lyons doubtful for Sligo

CHRIS Lyons’ long-awaited return from injury hangs in the balance ahead of tonight’s Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers fixture in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The 28-year-old striker has missed five games, four of which have resulted in defeat, and he is officially rated “doubtful” for the visit of the Bit O’Red to Head in the Game Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

Lyons, who had a short spell with Sligo back in 2016, scored the Drogheda goal in the sides’ 1-1 draw at the same venue in the spring, then netted twice in the Boynesiders’ shock 2-1 win at The Showgrounds when the teams last met.

Drogheda boss Tim Clancy last took charge of his team in a home defeat to Waterford on July 30th, so needless to say he s is chomping at the bit to get back in the dugout after serving a three-match suspension.

The Drogs were without a fixture last week after making an early exit from the FAI Cup, so they’ve had plenty of time to enjoy the league victory over Dundalk at Oriel Park earlier in the month, but this week’s it’s been all about Sligo as Clancy’s men attempt to take another step towards Premier Division safety.

They face a Sligo side who have had a dramatic decline in fortunes since Drogheda beat the then joint league leaders in The Showgrounds earlier in the summer.

Liam Buckley’s side are on an extraordinary run of seven straight defeats - four in the league, two to Icelandic opposition in Europe and a shock FAI Cup loss at home to Cork City.

However, Sligo recently signed Ugandan international forward Melvyn Lorenzen who previously played in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen - and he could make his debut on Friday.

Clancy said: “We got a great result against Dundalk which gives us confidence going into Friday, but it’s going to be difficult because Sligo will be looking to stop a good run of form.”

Drogheda have Gary Deegan suspended for this game, while Hugh Douglas and Mark Hughes will once again be sidelined.

As for Lyons, Clancy reported earlier in the week: “Chris is back doing a good bit of work and doing runs on the pitch.

“We’ll step it up this week and see how that goes, but he’s very close to coming back.

“With Sparky (Hughes) it’s scandalous luck on his behalf because he jarred his knee in a tackle against Derry and could need surgery.

“He’d worked so hard to get back playing and then got one game, but that’s football.”