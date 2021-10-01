Drogs pair named in Ireland U-21 squad

DROGHEDA United’s David Odumosu and Killian Phillips have both been named in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for the first time after a string of top performances for their club.

Odumosu is one of three goalkeepers in the squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Luxembourg in Tallaght Stadium next Friday and the extended squad for Montenegro away on October 12th.

Phillips, who has already signed a contract to stay with Drogheda for next season, is in that extended squad for the Montenegro match.

Bettystown native Evan Ferguson, who is still just 16 years of age and recently completed a move to English Premier League high-flyers Brighton & Hove Albion, is also in the squad for both upcoming matches.