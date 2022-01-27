Drogs move to sign teenage duo on loan from English League 1 club

DROGHEDA United have moved to strengthen their squad in two key areas after going across the water to sign goalkeeper Sam Long and defender Sean Roughan on loan from Lincoln City.

Eighteen-year-old Irish youth international Roughan, who has previously been named in squads at U17, U19 and U21 level, joined Lincoln in 2019 as a scholar before signing his first professional deal with the Imps in July 2020.

He made 11 appearances for the Imps throughout 2020/21 in League 1, the EFL Trophy, FA Cup and League Cup, missed the start of the current season through injury but returned to start in Lincoln's FA Cup win over Bowers & Pitsea in November.

In the same month Roughan scored the second goal in a 2-0 win for Tom Mohan's Ireland U19 side over Bulgaria that saw them reach the European Championships Elite Qualifying Phase.

Englishman Long (19), who is very highly rated by Lincoln, will provide competition for Colin McCabe following the departure of David Odumosu who is pursuing his dream of full-time football in England.

Long was awarded Scholar of the Season in his first season at Lincoln in the 2019/20 season and signed his first professional deal in October 2020.

He was part of the Imps first team squad throughout the 2020/21 season before making his senior debut against Manchester United U21s in the EFL Trophy last August.

Two further appearances in that competition followed, as did starts in FA Cup ties against both Bowers & Pitsea and Hartlepool United.

The keeper, who signed a new long term deal with Lincoln in December, made his League 1 debut in a 2-1 win away to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.