DROGS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

THE RTE2 cameras are heading up the M1 to Head in the Game Park tonight as Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic meet in a game that carries huge significance at both ends of the league table (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Boynesiders were plunged back into the danger zone with defeat at the hands of Waterford last Friday and Dundalk’s victory over Bohemians in their back match on Monday night means just five points separate sixth-placed Drogheda and Waterford who have dropped back into the relegation play-off position.

It will be interesting to see the mindset of St Pat’s after they virtually handed the title on a plate to Shamrock Rovers with a 1-0 home defeat to the Hoops last week. Nine points now separate those teams and surely anything other than a Pats win would end any remaining hopes of catching the defending champions.

However, Drogs assistant boss Kevin Doherty - who again takes charge as Tim Clancy remains suspended - is expecting nothing ease from the Inchicore men.

“I can’t worry about that,” said Doherty. “I’m sure they’ll be looking to stay in the race as much as they can and will see it as an opportunity to get three points.

“Who is around us? Is it the top four or the bottom four? It’s mad - one win and you’re looking forwards the top end and one defeat and you’re looking at what’s behind you.

“It’ll be like that until the end of the season.”

Gary Deegan’s controversial sending-off for two yellow cards in Waterford means he’s suspended tonight and so Luke Heeney is likely to start as Jake Hyland is doubtful with a niggling groin injury.

Chris Lyons is pushing for a starting place after coming off the bench last week, while Hugh Douglas and Mark Hughes remain sidelined.

“Gary’s first booking was very, very soft, but the last thing I want to be doing is talking about referees,” said Doherty.

“Neil Doyle’s one of the best and probably the best in the country, and if he thought it was a booking then maybe I’m wrong, but it didn’t look like it to me.

“But I’m more concerned about us and that we perform at a better level.”

Pats, meanwhile, have ex Dundalk man John Mountney ruled out through injury, while Robbie Benson (quad) and Lee Desmond (concussion) were yesterday reported to be “making good progress” and could feature at some stage.

Tickets for tonight’s match are available at the clubhouse from noon until 4pm and also at the turnstiles approaching kick-off time.