Drogs’ fate hanging in the balance ahead of Sligo trip

Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy urges his team on during last week's victory over Derry City. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United manager Tim Clancy looked like a man whose team had just secured their Premier Division status as he led the squad’s enthusiastic fist-pumping celebrations in front of the Ultras following victory over Derry City on Sunday afternoon.

But the message from the Trim native is that the Boynesiders are not safe yet as they are just five points clear of safety after second-bottom Waterford defeated Bohemians earlier this week.

Clancy’s men visit Sligo Rovers tonight (kick-off 7.45pm) and a defeat at The Showgrounds would certainly put Drogheda under pressure going into Monday’s crunch game at Finn Harps (also 7.45pm) who are now in the relegation play-position.

The nature of this league, though, is that clubs’ prospects can change very quickly and a victory over Sligo would raise the very real prospect that Drogheda can make a late push for a top-three finish and qualification for Europe.

“Our mentality is not to be looking behind us or in front of us and we now have a difficult game against Sligo on Friday,” Clancy reflected.

“Finn Harps picked up a great point having been 2-0 down to Sligo and played 86 minutes with 10 men. So they’re not to give up any points and Friday’s going to be very difficult and a quick turnaround again up in Finn Park next Monday’s going to be very difficult.

“We’ll prepare the best we can and we’re hoping that we can put in a performance like we did today (against Derry) over the next five games.

"It’s really, really pleasing that we’ve now beaten eight of the other nine teams in the league and we’ll try and win as many games as we can until the end of the season.

“I know we’ve four away games left and one at home, but we play quite well away with the style of play.”

Drogheda will have no fear travelling to Sligo, who are just four points better off in third place, as they defeated the Bit O’Red on their previous visit to The Showgrounds thanks to a Chris Lyons brace, while both games at Head in the Game Park ended in draws.

As for last week's match-winner Killian Phillips, who reportedly is being tracked by Celtic, Clancy said: “He’s only a young lad and has a lot to learn. He’s playing out of position - he’s a centre-back I feel - but because of his legs and energy and physical presence we’re playing him in the middle of the pitch.

“He should have had more goals than he has this season, but he’s progressing well and developing well and hopefully that continues.

“He doesn’t have to worry about who’s looking at him, he’s got to look at Sligo on Friday. A lot of players in this league get moves, but you don’t get moves unless you’re doing well with the club that you’re at.

“I don’t care who’s looking at him, I don’t care about his value.

“He’s a Drogheda player and that’s where we want him to play.

“For the next five games we want him to do as well as he can and we’ll see how it goes from there.”

Apart from long-term injured duo Mark Hughes and Hugh Douglas, Drogheda should be at full strength, with no suspensions, for tonight’s game, which is refereed by Rob Hennessy.

Another long trip follows on Monday night - to Ballybofey - for the clash with Finn Harps, while the following two matches have now been switched.

The Louth derby at home to Dundalk has been brought forward eight days to next Thursday (7.45pm), with Bohemians (away) taking place on Sunday week with a 5pm kick-off.