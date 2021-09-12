‘Drogs fans don’t realise how important they are’

Drogheda United's Gary Deegan celebrates with the fans after the victory over Bohemians. Picture: Larry McQuillan

YOU’D think Drogheda United had just won the league the way Gary Deegan celebrated victory over Bohemians at the final whistle on Friday night.

First there were jubilant raised fists and celebratory roars in front of the adoring home fans and then a series of high-pitched yelps of satisfaction as he made his way to the dressing-rooms.

But that’s how good it felt to hang on and beat Bohemians and take another step towards Premier Division safety and 33-year-old Deegan was certainly making no apologies for treating three points against Bohs like winning a trophy.

“We’ve waited a long time for fans to come back in and to get a victory at home against Bohs, we have every right to celebrate like that,” he said unequivocally.

“Everyone to a man deserved that little moment for them. We’re a small club compared to others and we need crowds to get us over the line and they helped again. A little cheer is a massive help to us and that was for them.

“I do feed off the crowd myself, absolutely. I like it because you get them engaged, get them onside and I don’t think they realise how important they are for us.

“We are a young side and a little bit of noise can almost distract the lads in a good way. It’s a big factor.”

For all that Drogheda went close to blowing a 3-0 lead and it took a man-of-the-match performance from keeper David Odumosu to secure all three points.

“We made it a little bit harder than we should,” Deegan agreed.

“We came out of the blocks flying and got ourselves into a good early lead.

“But to be 3-0 ahead at half-time was a little bit flattering, let’s be honest, and straight after the break it flips a little bit and it makes you think.

“That’s the best I’ve seen David and I’m glad he’s put on a show like that because he does that week in week out behind closed doors.

“To show it on a Friday night is excellent. That’s a match-winning save at the end and I don’t know if people realise how important that save was - it was incredible.”

As for Deegan himself, well he had to adapt his game rather quickly about 20 minutes in after manager Tim Clancy was heard to issue a specific plea to his teak-tough midfielder - “no fouls!”.

“I like to play on the edge a little bit, I need to play with an edge, but sometimes it’s got to be controlled and maybe I have to play more of a disciplined role and close off gaps.

“I didn’t pick up a yellow card and maybe Tim giving us a reminder was actually a good thing.

“But for myself I have to keep working for the team - we’re not good enough to think we’re anything different.

“We pride ourselves on hard work and we’ve done alright tonight and fully deserved it.”

Friday’s result lifted Drogheda above Bohemians into the top half of the table, but that was with four more games played and Deegan insisted the squad wouldn’t be getting too carried away by one good victory or setting their sights on a top-four finish.

“Not to sound too cliched about it, but we never speak about anything like that,” he said.

“Honestly it’s one game at a time. It’s our first year back in this division and we’d be all lying if we said staying in the league wasn’t our main objective. I let other people talk about where do you want to finish. Staying in the league is what we need to do and anything else is a bonus.”