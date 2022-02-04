Drogs bank 5-year sponsorship deal with credit union

DROGHEDA United FC and Drogheda Credit Union have agreed a five-year partnership and sponsorship deal that will see the credit union become the lead sponsor of the club's new Community Foundation as well as their brand appearing on the front of the first team jerseys.

The club says the Community Foundation will strive to improve the lives of people in the region, building on the success of events like the annual Christmas Food Appeal.

It is planned to recognise inspirational people in the community who make an impact each day or help others to achieve their goals and aspirations, while health and fitness will also be a key factor as well as promoting environmental awareness.

"The Drogheda United brand is known both locally, nationally and internationally and to have a partnership with Drogheda Credit Union adds to that and what can be achieved for the people of the region in the years ahead," said Hubert Murphy, Drogheda United’s general manager.

"We would also like to thank Scotch Hall Shopping Centre for their outstanding support over the past number of years as main jersey sponsors and we are delighted that they are remaining as a key partner with the club into the future also.

"Having Drogheda Credit Union as a headline sponsor adds to the support that other elements of the community have shown us so far this season, from those who have placed advertising boards in the ground to player sponsors.

"We want to work with the credit union to drive home the message that Drogheda and the surrounding region - which is so well served by the credit union brand - is a location that promises so much in the years to come."

Sheena Kierans, chairperson of Drogheda Credit Union whose brand will also appear on the jerseys of the club’s academy teams, added: "Drogheda Credit Union looks forward to the years ahead working with and supporting Drogheda United FC and all that they bring to the community. We wish them every success for the season ahead."

Tom Kiely, Drogheda Credit Union CEO, also commented, saying: "Drogheda Credit Union’s community-based focus is very closely aligned with Drogheda United FC across its many underage teams and right up to senior level. We are delighted to support Drogheda United FC in the coming years as they strive to make a real difference for our community."

Drogheda United chairman Conor Hoey is equally delighted with the sponsorship – the sum involved is not being disclosed - and he said: "Everyone knows the great links the credit union has in the wider community, both in Louth and Meath, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. We will carry their name with pride on the front of our jerseys. I think we'll make a great team."