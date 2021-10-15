Drogs assistant Doherty wary of Longford threat

DROGHEDA United assistant manager Kevin Doherty says there’s no room for sentiment when his team host doomed Longford Town in a vital Premier Division game tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

The midlanders, who came up with First Division champions Drogheda at the end of last season, will be officially relegated if they lose to the Boynesiders at Head in the Game Park, but Doherty insists that possible scenario will have no effect on the game.

Drogheda’s focus, of course, is on securing the win that would take them to 40 points, and that would represent a massive step towards securing their own place in the top flight for another season.

Gary Deegan is available again after serving a one-match suspension in the 1-0 home defeat to St Pat’s a fortnight ago, but long-term injured duo Hugh Douglas and Mark Hughes remain sidelined and skipper Jake Hyland – whose next appearance will be his 150th for the club – is rated doubtful.

David Odumosu and Killian Phillips should also be available after returning from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s as neither of them featured in the 2-1 defeat away to Montenegro.

The Boynesiders’ scheduled match last week away to Finn Harps was postponed due to those international call-ups – the new date still hasn’t been agreed - but to avoid a free weekend they organised a friendly away to UCD which resulted in a 2-0 victory, with Mark Doyle and James Clarke on target.

The likes of Chris Lyons, Dinny Corcoran and Ahu Obhakhan all got game time and the form of the strikers will be key on Friday as goals have dried up of late.

Results elsewhere mean that Drogheda are now just four points clear of second-bottom Waterford - they play Finn Harps tonight - while Dundalk have eased their relegation worries by picking up a couple of wins.

Doherty’s not convinced that Drogheda moving from 37 to 40 points with a win would be a psychological boost, but he knows that in almost any other year the Boynesiders would already be safe with the number of points they have with seven games still remaining.

“Every other year we would 100% be knocking at the door of fourth or fifth place, but not this year,” he said.

“I think the year Finn Harps beat us in the play-off they finished with 23 points in second bottom, but that’s the way it is.

“We have to make sure we are focused on Friday and not look beyond that.

“Longford are a good side and we’ve no divine right to beat them. They’re playing with a good bit more confidence now after beating Dundalk.

“The fact they might be relegated (on Friday) makes no difference to us, but I’m sure Longford will keep fighting while they have a chance. They will be looking to pick up something and we have to focus on ourselves and be right at it.

“It’s great to see the supporters back and from a player’s point of view it gives them an extra boost.

“When we won the First Division there were 50 people at it and then when we were winning games at the start of the season there was no one there, so we want to give the fans something to cheer.”

John McLoughlin is tonight’s referee, his assistants are Emmet Dynan and Darren Carey and the fourth official is Neil Doyle.