Drogheda’s Floody family proud as punch as soccer-mad Mary wins cup for Australia

Mary Stanic-Floody, daughter of Drogheda's former Irish boxing champion Antonio Floody, gets her hands on the AFF U18 Women's Championship silverware following Australia's victory over Vietnam in the final.

YOU could say that Drogheda’s former National boxing champion Antonio Floody is as proud as punch at the amazing achievements of his two soccer-mad children.

Barely a week after 18-year-old Stevan Stanic-Floody signed for Drogheda United and made it onto the subs bench for their matches against Athlone Town and UCD, Stevan’s sister Mary has been making headlines on the other side of the world - starring for Australia U18s at the AFF Women’s Championship tournament in Palembang, Indonesia.

The so-called Junior Matildas made it all the way to the final against Vietnam and held a nervy 1-0 lead until Mary put the finishing touch to a right-wing cross in the 53rd minute to secure the cup for Australia!

Sixteen-year-old Mary actually captained her country in their match against Myanmar earlier in the tournament.

Back home in Australia, Mary signed for professional club Sydney FC on a scholarship deal last year and was part of the club’s A League Women’s Minor Premiership-winning side, but has ambitions to play in Europe.

Drogheda United, who plan to have a professional women’s team playing in our National League in the coming years, will no doubt be keeping tabs on her in the meantime!

Dad Antonio, the son of Patrick and Mary Floody from Ballsgrove, started boxing with the local Holy Family club at the age of 11 and went on to win four Irish titles before emigrating to Australia in 1991 and eventually starting an engineering business, Boynefide Engineering.

The firm has major contracts in and around Sydney and most recently built the Sydney Football Stadium which is due for completion around now.