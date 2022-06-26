Drogheda United’s Nugent is jumping through Hoops for loan club’s benefit

WITH all due respect to Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers, the big game in the League of Ireland on Friday night last was the clash of bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at a fired-up Tallaght Stadium.

So perhaps you could have forgiven Darragh Nugent if he’d been a bit distracted by events down the other end of the M1 given that he’s only on loan to Drogheda from the Hoops.

But anyone who was at Head in the Game Park will know that Nugent was fully focused on trying to steer his loan club to victory over Sligo Rovers, as he produced an energetic, all-action display which has become his trademark this season.

Fourteen starts and four substitute appearances from 20 games tells its own story and Nugent feels that regular football is boosting his chances of working his way into Stephen Bradley’s long-term plans at Shamrock Rovers.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said after Friday’s 0-0 draw with Sligo.

“Game time is the most important thing for me and each week I actually feel like I’m getting better and better as I’m getting more game time and experience in the league.

“I’m only 21 still, so the more games I get at this stage the better it is for me.

“Shamrock Rovers keep in contact with me and keep an eye on how I’m doing. The main thing is that I just perform on the weekends for Drogheda, and Rovers know I’m on loan so they’re keeping an eye on me.”

Nugent spent the second half of last season on loan with Longford Town who at the time were managed by Daire Doyle - the current Drogheda assistant boss - but that previous experience of a loan spell doesn’t make it any easier to work out which club he has the most affinity with.

“When you’re on loan it’s a bit weird,” he admitted when asked if he felt like a Drogheda or Shamrock Rovers player. At the moment I’m playing for Drogheda but Shamrock Rovers are my parent club, so it’s a bit of both I suppose.”

So how quickly after the final whistle in the Drogheda v Sligo Rovers match did he look to find out the result from Tallaght - a 1-0 win for Stephen Bradley’s team to extend their lead at the top of the table?

“To be fair I was keeping an eye out for it and some of the boys said it straightaway in the changing room after the match,” smiled Nugent.

“The Dublin derby is the biggest game in the league and the big games are the ones you want to play in, but hopefully it will come in time and in the future I can get to play in the big games, if I keep playing well here.”

In the immediate aftermath of the Sligo game Nugent had mixed feelings about the 0-0 stalemate.

“We’re probably a bit disappointed that we couldn’t get three points. In the first half I thought that we stayed in the game, and in the second half we were the better team, but I suppose it’s another clean sheet and another point on the board and we’ll take it and move on to next week,” he said.

Nugent agreed that Drogheda’s improved defensive record hasn’t come by accident.

“It comes from the training ground,” he said. “We knew that we were conceding too many goals and that in order to win games we couldn’t be conceding the amount we were.

“Our units needed to be closer together and a lot more compact and harder to break down and that’s probably why and I think we’ve done that the last few weeks.

“We were very solid tonight and dug in at times when we needed to.”

Typical of Drogheda’s dogged defensive performance was the way Luke Heeney tracked back to save an almost certain goal for Will Fitzgerald early in the second half.

“I don’t remember it back, but I saw Luke done unbelievable to get back and make a great last-ditch tackle,” he said. “One of the defenders might have missed it, but that’s what teammates are there for, to give you a dig out when there’s a mistake and he done that tonight for us.”

Attention now turns to Friday’s trip to face Tim Clancy’s St Pat’s, who coughed up a 2-0 lead in the last five minutes at Finn Harps last week and returned home with just a single point.

“I heard the result, that they drew 2-2, and they’ll be disappointed they didn’t get the three points,” Nugent reflected.

“It’s up to us to be ready. We’ll come in for recovery and work on Pats straightaway then and obviously watch their game back.

“No doubt they’ll be raring to go against us, just as we will against them.

“I obviously don’t know what’s going on at other clubs, but we’ll focus on ourselves and we’ll be ready for them and it should be a good game.”

And while happy with the comfortable cushion Drogheda currently enjoy over the bottom two clubs, Nugent feels they still have work to do to secure their Premier Division status for another year.

“I suppose at the start of the season I wouldn’t say we went on a bad run, but we probably went through a sticky patch where we weren’t staying in games and we were conceding too easy.

“But we’re only looking up the table at the moment. Every week we feel like we can play against any team and the only way is up.

“Finn Harps and UCD are below us, but every game in this league is a tough one and we wouldn’t take any team for granted.

“We’re definitely not safe yet. There’s a long way to go in the season.”