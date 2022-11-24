Drogheda United’s Joanna Byrne poised to become the only female chairperson in League of Ireland

JOANNA Byrne is set to become the only female chairperson across all 20 League of Ireland clubs after her appointment as Drogheda United FC interim chairperson was confirmed yesterday.

Current chairperson Conor Hoey is standing down after four years at the helm but will remain on the board and continue engagements with potential investors, while Byrne will be formally proposed as chairperson to the members of the club at an agm in early 2023.

Byrne’s grandfather Mick was chairman and later general manager of the club in the 1980s, during which time they won the League Cup, finished league runners-up and faced Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Cup.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Joanna said: “It's nothing short of an honour to be appointed chairperson of the club I love. It's no secret that Drogheda United holds a dear place in my heart and it is a proud day for the family too as I look forward to building on the legacy left before me by my grandad Mick.

"Conor Hoey has been a breath of fresh air in recent years for the Drogs, and with his support and the support of a great board around us I've every confidence we will together continue to progress the club in every way we can.

"Once again, this proves to be a progressive step for the club in appointing a female chairperson and I hope this will promote further opportunities for like-minded females throughout the League of Ireland.

"As Kevin (Doherty) and Daire (Doyle) work hard to assemble our squad for the 2023 season, I look forward to supporting them in their endeavours and can't wait until we're all back in United Park cheering on the Claret and Blue Army."

Departing chairperson Hoey gave Ms Byrne his full backing, saying: “Joanna loves the club more than anyone I know and has all the skills to lead the club forward. We need everyone to rally behind her and wish her well.”

