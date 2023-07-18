Drogheda United’s Conor Keeley wary of Max strength in all-Premier FAI Cup tie

HOW to stop the league’s joint top marksman from scoring is prominent in Conor Keeley’s mind going into Friday’s Sports Direct FAI Cup first round tie against Sligo Rovers.

Drogheda United have home advantage in what is the first of two meetings with the Bit O’Red at Weavers Park in successive weeks, but while there are no league points at stake on this occasion Keeley believes the competition represents a great opportunity.

“I’ve only had first and second-round experience in the FAI Cup - that’s my memories of it - so we’re looking forward to getting a good cup run going hopefully,” Keeley began.

“It sounds strange, but it’s only four games to the final and once you get a bit of luck in the draw you just don’t know what can happen.

“One of the lads mentioned about Drogheda being knocked out by (Shamrock) Rovers and Derry in the last few years, so it would be nice to get into the next round and after that anybody can beat anybody.

“I think it’s all systems go. It’s going to be a full-strength team and they’ll be the same. We have them in the league as well next week, but we’re focusing on this week first and it’s going to be a good game.

“I think when we beat them 1-0 earlier in the season it was one of our best performances and we probably should have had a few more goals than that, but they’re a different side now and so are we.”

In that regard Drogheda have lost Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui who have returned to their parent club Lincoln City, but in have come Luke Wade Slater, Kyle Robinson and Jamie Egan and Keeley is excited to see what they can do.

“The new signings have brought energy to the table,” he said. “Jamie’s been away to England and Kyle was at Shels and they’re two young lads, and then you have Luke who came in last week.

“I’m not picking the team, but we now have that option of being able to rotate players in and not have to worry about standards dropping. They’re really good signings and it’s more competition for places which is a good thing.”

Many analysts are perplexed to see Sligo Rovers at the wrong end of the league table, just one point better off than the Drogs after 24 games, and that’s a view that Keeley shares ahead of the all-Premier Division knockout clash.

“I am surprised to see Sligo where they are in the table and I don’t think they should be there. They should be a lot higher for a club with their history, but that’s the way football goes sometimes.

“I just don’t think they’ve hit form as of yet, but that can easily change because they’ve got really good players.”

Two of Sligo’s standout performers this season have been their New Zealand internationals Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata and the latter was on target in last Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Cork City to take his tally for the season to 11 goals, level with Chris Forrester of St Pat’s at the top of the scoring charts.

Mata also netted in the clubs’ previous meeting - the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at The Showgrounds - and Keeley knows he and his defensive colleagues are going to have to be on top of their game to keep him out.

“Mata’s goals speak for themselves and I think he’s the top scorer in the league, and that’s how big of a threat he is. He’s a nice lad and puts himself about and we have to be wary of him.

“But we’ll have our homework done and hopefully he stays quiet!”

Drogheda go into Friday’s cup tie with the luxury of a five-point advantage over second-bottom Cork City in the Premier Division standings, following their 3-1 win at UCD and the Leesiders’ defeat in Sligo, and the bonus for Keeley is that he managed to break his scoring drought on his 23rd appearance for the club.

“My goal did mean a lot to me because I’ve said it so many times, that I should have a few goals on board already, so I’m delighted to get that first one and get that monkey off my back, and hopefully I can score a few more.

“In a way it was a routine win, apart from the last 10 minutes when they threw the kitchen sink at us. We were very good and we made it comfortable by getting a couple of early goals.

“Not getting a clean sheet was frustrating. We weren’t happy about it and we had a chat about it in the dressing-room, but the main thing was the three points.”

As for stretching their advantage over Cork, Keeley insists there are plenty of games still remaining and the situation could quickly change.

“It’s a gap,” he said, “but it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve seen it before. All it takes is for one team to go on a three-game winning streak and they start moving up the table - Cork have done that before - so we have to keep doing what we’re doing and grind out results.

“We’re in a good position at the moment and hopefully it stays that way.”