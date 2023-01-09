Drogheda United winger Aaron McNally was almost Stateside instead of Boyneside

ALL going well, Aaron McNally should have been in Texas this month in the midst of a soccer scholarship, but things didn't work out in the United States and, ultimately, Drogheda United have been the beneficiaries.

The 22-year-old attacking winger was one of Kevin Doherty's first signings for the 2023 season when he put pen to paper just before Christmas and one week into pre-season he's already counting down the days until February 17 when the Boynesiders kick-off the new campaign with a trip down the M1 to face Shelbourne.

McNally actually spent 18 months at United Park previously – with the U17 squad under Gerry Gosson and Barry Sanfey – and he recalls a successful time playing alongside the likes of Luke McNally, who is now playing in the English Championship with Burnley.

He went on to link up with Dundalk U19s and then Longford Town where he played under the stewardship of current Drogs assistant boss Dáire Doyle. By last summer he was playing for a club in Texas in the USL 2, but problems over his eligibility cut short his American adventure and by September he had returned home and was plotting a return to the League of Ireland.

Recalling how his move to Drogheda United came about, McNally said: "What happened in America was a bit of a nightmare – I was supposed to be over there for two years to get a Masters – but everything happens for a reason and I'm loving it with Drogheda, so I can't complain.

"I'd actually spoken to Dáire early in the week of the final game of last season against Finn Harps and I went to that game and had a quick chat with Kevin (Doherty) as well – just getting to know each other. Then they gave me another call and I had another chat with them about two weeks later.

"Everyone has been very welcoming, which is great. I would be mates with Evan Weir and live on the same estate, and I played with Dylan Grimes at Longford and know a lot of the guys from playing against them."

McNally is no stranger to the Premier Division, having played there for a full season with Longford following their promotion the previous year, and he is hoping to hit the ground running when the 2023 campaign kicks off.

"I signed for Longford in 2020 when we were in the First Division and we beat Shels in the play-off final," he recalled.

"The following year was difficult (Longford were relegated at the end of the season), but it was a great experience playing against the likes of Shamrock Rovers and coming up against players who have played in the Championship.

"I'm out of the league for the last year and I haven't been sitting around, but it can be difficult to go away and come back. So I just want to get game time and hopefully score a few goals as well.

"I played full-back with Longford but consider myself a winger. I probably am a similar player to Grimes-y. He's quite technical and very hard to mark and if I'm being compared to him I'd consider it as a compliment!"

Given Drogheda's part-time status – plans to go full-time have had to be put on hold –expectations among supporters will be low and many of them will be more than satisfied if the Boynesiders can again avoid the drop back to the First Division. However, McNally feels they should be setting the bar a bit higher.

Like a number of other players, he has a job outside football and juggling those commitments won't be easy, but he feels Drogheda are capable of improving on last season's eighth-place finish.

"I recently started a job with Permanent TSB at St Stephen's Green, working in customer service, and they're very accommodating," he said. "I get the bus after work and I'm home for about half-an-hour before Evan and I head off to training.

"It's been tough. We came in on the Monday bank holiday and then Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and Sunday mornings.

"But the team is looking strong and we would be looking to improve. The club did quite well last year, but you are always looking to improve and move up the table."