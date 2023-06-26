Drogheda United U17 girls side enjoy cup tonic

Leah Byrne celebrates with her teammates after breaking the deadlock for Drogheda United's U17 girls team against Finn Harps. Picture: Larry McQuillan

FINN HARPS 0

With the World Cup just weeks away, Weavers Park received its first dose of top-class women’s football this year last Saturday as Drogheda United’s WNL U17 team played their first game on the famous old pitch.

And the crowd was treated to a wonderful display as the Drogs recorded their first win of the season, helped by a top-class display from local girl Megan O’Connor.

After two previous draws with Finn Harps in the league, another tight game was expected in the first group game of the cup, and it was Harps who got their shots off earliest and Drogheda keeper Ellen Meade had to make two fine saves before her Harps counterpart kept out Aleks Mazewska’s vicious shot on the half volley.

Moments later O’Connor spotted the Harps keeper slightly off her line and hit a cheeky lob that went inches over the upright.

There were chances at both ends after that, and Drogheda’s Grace Martin almost profited from her never-say-die attitude when a Harps defender tried to escort the ball back to her keeper, only for Martin to close in from 10 yards behind, forcing the number 4 into a sliding challenge that brought the Drogheda striker down heavily inside the area, but ref Robert Murphy calmly ruled no foul.

Just past the half-hour a beautiful move saw O’Connor bring the away side’s midfield on a merry dance as she twisted and turned before hitting a perfectly weighted pass to Martin who weaved between defenders and shot low and across keeper Leah McLoughlin who made a good save.

Mazewska had a goal rightly chalked off for offside and right on half-time Sarah Murray, the youngest player in the Drogheda squad, shot agonisingly inches wide to leave the game still deadlocked.

An injury to Murray on the hour mark led to a number of changes by Drogs manager Brian Donnelly and Harps nearly grabbed the lead on 67 minutes with a thunderous effort that came off the upright.

From facing a deficit, Drogheda then hit the front three minutes later when Leah Byrne exchanged passes with O’Connor, dropped her shoulder and shifted onto her right side before bending a perfectly placed shot past McLoughlin.

On 77 minutes Drogheda found themselves two goals to the good when Martin pounced on a bouncing ball on the half-way line before powering forward and striking a diagonal shot into the bottom corner.

With six minutes left Mazewska put the icing on the cake with a fine third at the end of a move involving Grace Martin and Leah Byrne.

Jorja Leavy was introduced to great applause late on for her first minutes of the season after being on the injury list since pre-season.

Drogheda UNITED: Ellen Meade, Emma Byrne, Megan McLarney, Megan O’Connor, Leah Byrne, Hannah Gains, Grace Martin, Rebekah Clavin, Aleksandra Mazewska, Sarah Murray, Ava Casey, Amy Clarke, Alisha Ajisafe, Nicole Moran, Nicole Martin, Jorja Leavy, Leah McElearney.