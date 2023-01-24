Drogheda United to face Glebe North in friendly match on Wednesday night

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty is also looking forward to the return of Duleek-based Emre Topcu who has missed most of pre-season so far due to commitments with the Turkey U18 squad. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

THE opposition team might be more familiar to Drogheda United fans than their own when the Boynesiders make the short trip down the M1 to face Glebe North in a friendly at Market Green this Wednesday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Balbriggan side Glebe, who have impressed this season on their return to the Leinster Senior League's top-flight, are still managed by former Drogs boss Darius Kierans and included in their squad are the likes of goalkeeper Gabriel Sava, Eric Foley, Ryan O'Shea, Roy Kierans, Austin McCann and Ahu Obhakhan who all lined out for the Boynesiders in the past.

From a Drogheda perspective, there could be a first-team debut for defender Emmanuel Adegboyega who re-joined the club last week following a spell with Dundalk U19s, while Fiachra Pagel is likely to continue between the sticks as Colin McCabe hasn't yet fully recovered from injury.

Manager Kevin Doherty is also looking forward to the return of Duleek-based Emre Topcu who has missed most of pre-season so far due to commitments with the Turkey U18 squad.

Speaking on Tuesday, Doherty said: "Emre has only trained a couple of times with us and missed the Pats friendly because he's been away in Turkey for 10 days, but he is back tomorrow and we'll see how he is because he's been training the whole time there. We won't play him against Glebe if he's wrecked.

"We don't want to be saying he's nailed on to start games this season - no one is nailed on - and he still has an awful lot to learn.

"We will see how he goes in pre-season, but he will feature in the team this year."

Admission to the Glebe match costs €5 and for Drogheda supporters it's only their second opportunity to see the 2023 squad in action following the 3-1 loss to St Pat's in Blanchardstown last Sunday week.

However, this coming Saturday there's a behind-closed-doors friendly against Shelbourne in the AUL Complex and the annual Jim Malone Cup fixture against Dundalk will take place on Friday week – February 3 – at Head in the Game Park, with a 7:45pm kick-off time. There is still no confirmed date for the Leinster Senior Cup fourth-round tie at home to Athlone Town.

Drogheda's opening league fixture away to Shelbourne is now just over three weeks away as it takes place on Friday, February 17.