Drogheda United teen star Emre Topcu signs new contract in Turkish Embassy

Emre Topcu signs his new Drogheda United contract in the company of club chairman Conor Hoey, general manager Hubert Murphy and the Turkish Ambassador to Ireland Hakan Olcay. Picture: Larry McQuillan

TEENAGE Drogheda United midfielder Emre Topcu has signed a two-year contract with the club – in the unlikely surroundings of the Turkish Embassy in Dublin!

Topcu, who joined the club’s academy in 2020 at U15 level, only recently turned 17 and made his first-team debut when coming on as a sub for Darragh Markey during the away match with Sligo Rovers earlier this month.

Emre began the current season playing with Drogheda’s U17 side and has since progressed to playing for the 19s, while also being part of Kevin Doherty’s first-team squad on a regular basis. He was also a key member of the St Mary’s Diocesan School team who captured the FAI Schools National Junior Cup back in April with a handsome 4-1 victory over Rice College Westport in Athlone.

Topcu, who holds joint Irish and Turkish nationality, signed his first professional deal at a special signing event hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Dublin on Wednesday.

Turkish ambassador Hakan Olcay said it was a pleasure to host such an event and it further highlighted the great links that exist between the port town of Drogheda and Türkiye. The club already has an alliance with current Turkish champions Trabzonspor.