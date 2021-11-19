Drogheda United out to spoil Rovers party

DROGHEDA United boss Tim Clancy is calling for one last push from his players tonight on the final day of the season in an attempt to achieve what would be an outstanding feat - a victory over every Premier Division side this season.

The Boynesiders, who will avoid a relegation play-off unless they lose to Shamrock Rovers by a record score and both Finn Harps and Waterford rack up double figures in their games, visit Tallaght where a big crowd will see this year’s league champions being presented with the trophy amid a party atmosphere.

Drogheda were without a match last weekend, but both their rivals in the battle to avoid finishing second bottom could only draw their games and that means the Boynesiders have the luxury of being able to enjoy their football on the final day even though they’re strictly speaking not mathematically safe.

However, Clancy insisted that his side aren’t just going to Tallaght to make up the numbers, pointing out that Drogheda have beaten every other Premier Division team this season apart from Shamrock Rovers.

He said: “Our goal at the start of the season was to stay in the league and we’ve reached that in extraordinary circumstances, with 44 points.

“It’s mad that, mathematically we’re not safe with one game to go, but it’s been a brilliant season and we’ve shown that we’re not a million miles off the other teams.

“We’re working off the same budget as Longford and finished with 30 more points than them.

“Shamrock Rovers are the best team in the country in the last few years and we will respect them, but we’ll be looking to try and win the game.

“We want to finish the season well and they’re the only team we haven’t beaten this year, but it won’t be easy.”

Given that Drogheda scored late winners against both their nearest rivals Waterford and Finn Harps earlier in the season, it was suggested to Clancy that they were huge results in terms of the way the season has panned out.

However, the manager had a different take on key games during the campaign.

“I look at the injury-time goals we conceded against Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and St Pat’s and maybe we lost four, five or six points in those games that might have made things easier for us.”

In terms of team selection, Clancy suggested there would be no wholesale changes even though there’s nothing of real substance to play for against Rovers.

However, some freshening up of the starting line-up is likely, while Jake Hyland is suspended and Jordan Adeyemo injured his knee in the match against Bohemians and won’t be considered for selection.

The manager also admitted he faces a real battle to hold onto some of his frontline players during the close season, with Killian Phillips currently the only squad member who is contracted for 2022.

“The problem is that we’ve had such a good season and a lot of clubs will be interested in our players, but we’ll do our best to keep them and get them signed as soon as possible.”

Drogheda’s original ticket allocation for tonight’s match quickly sold out, some extra tickets were made available by Shamrock Rovers and a small number were still available earlier today.

The match has a 7.45pm kick-off and is being shown live on RTE2.

HOW THEY STAND

P W D L F A Pts

Shamrock R 35 23 6 6 57 27 75

St Pat’s Ath 35 18 7 10 56 42 61

Sligo Rovers 35 16 8 11 42 31 56

Bohemians 35 14 9 12 59 45 51

Derry City 35 13 12 10 47 41 51

Dundalk 35 13 9 13 43 44 48

Drogheda U 35 12 8 15 44 41 44

Finn Harps 35 10 11 14 39 52 41

Waterford 35 12 5 18 36 56 41

Longford 35 2 9 24 22 66 15

Final round of fixtures (all tonight at 7.45): Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda Utd, Dundalk v Derry City, Finn Harps v Longford Town, Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic.