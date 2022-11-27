Drogheda United mourning the loss of ex Ireland international Mick Meagan

THE soccer community in Drogheda and across Ireland is mourning the loss of former Republic of Ireland manager and player Mick Meagan whose death was announced on Sunday.

Capped 17 times as a player, Mick was the first ever Ireland manager – from 1969 to 1971 – after the selection committee process for the Irish team was ended and he also played for, and managed, Drogheda United between 1969 and ‘73, making more than 80 appearances.

He played for more than a decade for Everton, winning an English League medal, and later lined out for Huddersfield Town, Halifax, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers, eventually managing the latter after his four-year spell with Drogheda came to an end.

“We have lost a truly great Irish football man with Mick’s passing,” said FAI President Gerry McAnaney.

“Mick was a history maker with our international team, he contributed so much to Everton, Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town in England and across the League of Ireland during his time as a player and a manager.

"Our thoughts are with all the Meagan family and their many friends at this difficult time. At dheis De go raibh a hanam.”