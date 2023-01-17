Louth

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty on what’s to come – ‘The pre-season schedule is a little bit up in the air’

Evan Weir clears a ball forward for Drogheda United during their pre-season fixture with St Patrick's Athletic in Blanchardstown on Sunday. Picture: Larry McQuillan

Evan Weir clears a ball forward for Drogheda United during their pre-season fixture with St Patrick's Athletic in Blanchardstown on Sunday. Picture: Larry McQuillan

Marcus Cavaroli

FOUR weeks out from the start of the new League of Ireland campaign, Drogheda United still have no confirmed schedule for pre-season games due to complications surrounding the revived Leinster Senior Cup competition.

The Boynesiders have been drawn at home to Athlone Town in the fourth round in a tie that must be played before January 31, but by Tuesday lunchtime, the clubs had been unable to agree a suitable date to fulfil the fixture and this is having a knock-on effect for other planned pre-season matches.

