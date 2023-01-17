Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty on what’s to come – ‘The pre-season schedule is a little bit up in the air’

FOUR weeks out from the start of the new League of Ireland campaign, Drogheda United still have no confirmed schedule for pre-season games due to complications surrounding the revived Leinster Senior Cup competition.

The Boynesiders have been drawn at home to Athlone Town in the fourth round in a tie that must be played before January 31, but by Tuesday lunchtime, the clubs had been unable to agree a suitable date to fulfil the fixture and this is having a knock-on effect for other planned pre-season matches.

Drogheda are due to play friendlies against Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers before the Premier Division kicks off with a trip to Shels on February 17, while the date for the annual Jim Malone Cup match against Dundalk still has to be fixed and possibly a Leinster Senior Cup quarter-final should they overcome Athlone.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Drogs manager Kevin Doherty said: "The pre-season schedule is a little bit up in the air. We did have a plan, but we were waiting for this Leinster Senior Cup draw and then we tried to fix the Athlone game for this Saturday, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment.

"I've asked the club to sort it out – and if we did go through the Leinster FA are looking for us to play the following week again (in the quarter-final), so there could be a couple of late calls (on fixtures)."

Drogheda did play their first pre-season game on Sunday, going down 3-1 to St Patrick's Athletic in Blanchardstown, and Doherty said he was happy with how it went overall.

"You don't read too much into pre-season games. It was more about fitness and no injuries and we got that, so it was a good run-out," he said.

"Conor Keeley and Ben Curtis played together at centre-half for the first time and did really well. Conor is at a different stage to a lot of the lads because he was half-way through the season at Ballymena, and he could have played 90 minutes. At the same time, he had 120 minutes the previous week (in the Irish Cup), so we have to be careful with him."