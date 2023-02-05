Drogheda United defender Conor Keeley determined to prove pundits wrong as Kevin Doherty’s men chase improvement on last season

CONOR Keeley says he's looking forward to his new team, Drogheda United, proving the pundits wrong and showing them they can compete with the full-time clubs in the Premier Division.

The big centre-half is realistic enough to know that last Friday night's friendly victory against Dundalk doesn't prove anything, but he has already seen enough in his short time with the club to express optimism that the Boynesiders can improve on last season's eighth-place finish.

"It's hard to tell what's going to happen and, look, when you're going into the league you want to win it, but it's going to be very difficult to do that," said Keeley, speaking shortly after his team defeated their Louth neighbours in the annual Jim Malone Cup fixture on Friday night last.

"But I think we'll be fine. I definitely think we can improve on last year and go one or two places higher. We've a very, very good squad and I think we might surprise a few people.

"It's fine for the bookies to have us among the favourites for relegation. I've been an underdog most of my career and I don't mind that title. I've personally had to prove people wrong a lot of times and we'll have to prove people wrong and I think we can."

Drogheda fans got a first proper look at the 2023 squad against Dundalk and Keeley feels that there's a good blend of youth and experience, counting himself in the latter category despite being just 25 years of age!

"It was a really good night," he said. "It was great to finally play in front of the home fans and I thought it was a really good game. It's two sides still in pre-season but it was high intensity.

"It's a really, really good squad. It's hard to say that I'm now an experienced player – I'd normally count myself as a young player – but we've a good mixture of experience and young lads and I thought the young lads who came on in the second half did really, really good."

Having signed from Ballymena United in the Danske Bank Irish League Premiership, Keeley has been playing consistently since last August and, therefore, should have the edge over his teammates for now in terms of match fitness, but manager Kevin Doherty might have to consider giving him some rest in the second half of the season.

"They'll tell you different!" he quipped when it was suggested that his sharpness was ahead of that of his teammates, "but it's about managing my running and stuff like that, but I'm fine and it's all good. I'm not playing on the wing, I'm playing centre-half.

"I'm looking forward to getting into the season and it's going to be a long year, so again it's about managing it, but I'll be fine."

And while all the signs point to Keeley becoming the heartbeat of Drogheda's defence this year, the man himself isn't expecting to hold down a first-team place without a serious fight.

"Hopefully I'll be starting every week," he said. "It's about cementing my place in the starting XI and then keeping it and having a good season. There's a lot of good lads there. We've got Manny (Emmanuel Adegboyega) who comes in now who's a centre-half as well, so there's competition for places, but that's what you want in a team."

Former Cabinteely and Shelbourne defender Keeley is familiar enough with the League of Ireland, of course, but he believes he has a bit of work to do to tweak his game again to the different challenges posed by the game south of the border.

"It's hard to tell (the differences between the two leagues) in pre-season, but from what I've seen in the last two games against Shels and tonight it's quite intense. Up the north it's very physical and I've had many jerseys ripped off me in the penalty box.

"It's a little bit more intense and a bit more on the ground here, so I need to adapt my game a little bit more and get up to speed, but I'm fit and healthy so I've no problem doing it."

For a friendly, last Friday's latest clash of the Louth neighbours was pretty intense and Keeley himself was among four players booked in the match by referee Neil Doyle.

"Against your old rivals it's never going to be a friendly game, so to say," he responded, "but we're just delighted to get another good 90 minutes in and go into the Athlone game (this week in the Leinster Senior Cup) and then the start of the season a week after."

One thing is for sure. Keeley already feels a great affiliation with Drogheda United, due to his connections with members of the management team and playing staff.

"I've known Kev since I was seven or eight. He used to be my postman – a lot of people don't know that – so we've had a great relationship and I've known him for years. He gave me my debut for Shels as well and it's great to be reunited with him and Dáire (Doyle) and Philly (Hughes) who I've played with on the pitch as well.

"I'm living in Dunboyne, only half an hour away, so me, Evan Weir and Aaron McNally share lifts – plenty of Meath men in the squad! – and it's a handy gig and I'm really enjoying it so far."