Drogheda United confirm Lincoln City duo’s imminent departure

Elicha Ahui takes on Cameron Elliott of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match at Weavers Park last Friday. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Freddie Draper of Drogheda United with his award for the SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month for May at Weavers Park on Thursday. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United have confirmed that both loan players from Lincoln City - Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui – will return to their club following the completion of their loan period this Friday.

Draper made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists, and was also named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May, the first Drogheda player to win the award since 2014, and the first teenager to win the award since 1999.

Ahui made 20 appearances in all competitions in claret and blue and the right-back scored once during his time at the club, firing in the winner from close range in the 1-0 win away to Derry City in April.

"I'd like to thank both players for their outstanding contribution to the club during their time with us. I must also thank Jez George, Director of Football and all at Lincoln City for their ongoing cooperation with us," manager Kevin Doherty stated.