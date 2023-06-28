Drogheda United closing in on major US investment deal

Drogheda United’s members could be asked to vote on approving major investment from the American owners of Walsall FC, Trivela Group LLC, within weeks if ongoing talks with the Alabama-based sports investment firm prove successful.

On Friday last it was reported that Trivela were close to finalising an offer to buy into Drogheda United which would become a feeder club for the English League 2 outfit, similar to the deal announced between Shelbourne and Hull City a few weeks ago after that club’s takeover by Turkish media magnate Acun Ilicali.

While Drogheda had made no secret of the fact that talks with a number of potential investors were ongoing over the last number of months, they were keen to keep the details under wraps to avoid putting negotiations at risk and they remain wary of speaking in any depth about the developments for fear of putting any deal in jeopardy.

The Drogheda Independent contacted interim chairperson Joanna Byrne on Tuesday and she expressed confidence that the 200-plus members of Drogheda United would respond positively to a proposal by any investor to buy into the club if they were asked to vote on such a scenario in the coming weeks.

“In my view the talks are progressing very positively,” she said.

“We are currently working towards the end of a due diligence process and I hope to be in a position to elaborate further within the next few weeks.

“The board have been working particularly hard to find the right fit in regards to long-term, sustainable investment for the club, and it will only be when we get to that position with a potential investor that we would put it to the members.

“So we would be confident that we would get the members on board.”

However, fans hoping that a deal would allow Drogheda’s first-team manager Kevin Doherty to strengthen his squad in the July transfer window might be disappointed.

“They (investor) would want to learn about the culture and the history of the club and would be guided by the current board and supporters for a while,” said Byrne, “so I don’t foresee any major changes this year regardless of what investor comes in.

“The board is still the board at the moment and we are reviewing Kevin’s budget in advance of the transfer window at present, and we’ll be looking to replace the two players who are leaving. We’ll be taking it day by day and week by week, but we have to be prudent with our finances.

“It’s great to see interest in the League of Ireland as a whole and there is a great potential in the town of Drogheda and in Drogheda United, and if we get the right people in we can do fantastic things.”