Drogheda United boss talks up Bohemians’ title chances ahead of Weavers Park showdown

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty is looking for cool heads when his side take on league leaders Bohemians at Weavers Park on Friday. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

FIFTH favourites for the league title before a ball was kicked this season, Bohemians find themselves top of the pile by four points heading into this Friday’s showdown with Drogheda United at Weavers Park (7:45pm).

However, Drogs manager Kevin Doherty hasn’t been surprised by their strong start and he feels they could go all the way despite suffering a setback last week when going down 3-2 at home to St Pat’s.

The Boynesiders picked up another good point on the road in Sligo last weekend and Doherty, speaking on Tuesday, said confidence is high ahead of the visit of Bohs which could attract yet another sellout crowd to the Windmill Road.

“I don’t know about Bohs being surprise packets, because they made some really, really good signings with the likes of Dean Williams coming from us.

“There was a lot of talk before the window closed that they hadn’t signed many defenders, but the two centre-halves have been really solid, James Talbot is a top keeper, Ali Coote is one of the best players in the league and Keith Buckley coming back in is massive for them.

“They have a very experienced manager as well in Declan Devine who has won stuff before, and to be top after 10 games - and not just by a point - you’d have to say that they are title contenders.

“I think when we played Bohs before it was the one game of the season where I thought we were a bit off and made a couple of bad decisions.

“But we’re hoping for a big crowd again and it’s something to look forward to. We were unbelievable at home to Sligo, and even against Dundalk we were so, so good, and hopefully we can produce a similar performance on Friday.”

Evan Weir has a chance of making the bench as he recovers from injury, but Adam Foley is out for at least another week and Ben Curtis remains on the long-term injured list.

Bohs’ Jordan Flores is suspended after being sent off against St Pat’s last Friday.