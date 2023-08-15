Drogheda United boss talking up Kerry FC ahead of novel FAI Cup tie in Tralee

Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty says he will pay League of Ireland rookies Kerry FC the ultimate respect by fielding his strongest possible team for Friday’s Sports Direct FAI Cup second round tie at Mouthawk Park in Tralee (kick-off 7:45pm).

Billy Dennehy’s side have found their maiden season in Division 1 quite a challenge, winning just one of their 27 games to date and taking just two points from their last 13 outings.

However, Doherty insists they are a much tougher proposition now, and the statistics back that up, with seven of their last eight defeats being by just a single goal, while they were 2-0 up well into the second half in their last two games before drawing 2-2 with Cobh Ramblers and losing 3-2 to Wexford last Friday.

Speaking to the Drogheda Independent on Tuesday morning, Doherty was asked whether this might be an opportunity to give the likes of Michael Leddy and Luke Wade Slater a run, with local lad Leddy yet to start a game this season and Wade Slater not having made his debut since joining the club a few weeks ago.

However, the Drogheda manager said: “That’s what people might say, because they look at Kerry at the bottom of the First Division.

“I’m not saying that if we made changes we would be weaker, and it’s not to say that we won’t make changes, but after this week’s training I’ll be picking what I think is the strongest side to win, because it’s a really important game for us.

“I saw Kerry play Cobh and I was personally down in Wexford last Friday to see them and they should have won that game - they were very unlucky in those two matches.

“It’s very easy to say about shutting up shop (in Wexford), but there was a howling gale in the second half and it was hard for them to get out of their half.

“They certainly are more than capable of causing an upset. It’s a home game for them and it’s a big game, the first time they’ve played Premier opposition competitively, so they’ll be very up for it and if any of my players were thinking this was a gimme they would not be playing, I guarantee you that.”

Drogheda go into Friday’s cup tie virtually at full strength but are on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Derry City at The Brandywell on Sunday night. Doherty, though, insisted there were positives to take from the game and pointed out that two of the Derry goals were scored in the last 10 minutes when Drogheda were chasing an equaliser. “It was one of those games where I thought Derry were fairly good and we were okay. A few of our lads didn’t have their best games, but there were key moments. “Should Adam Foley score? Yes. But it was enough world-class save from Brian Maher and that happened to us against them in our place as well. Kyle Robinson had a really good chance as well and we were well in the game at 1-0. Darragh Noone was kicked in the box at one stage, but he didn’t go down and nothing was given. “Little things went against us, but on numerous occasions our last pass was poor. “In the last 10 minutes we said we’d have a go at it and we went 4-4-2 and put Warren Davis up with Ryan Brennan, and it was bad decisions more than mistakes for the two other goals. If it’s still 0-0, we don’t make those decisions.”