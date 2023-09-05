Drogheda United boss optimistic about injured duo ahead of Bohemians cup showdown

Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty says he’s hopeful that injured duo Darragh Markey and Dayle Rooney will be available for selection when the Boynesiders host Bohemians on Friday week in the Sports Direct FAI Cup quarter-finals.

The two attacking players, both almost ever-presents this season, missed last Friday’s 3-0 victory over UCD with calf and groin issues respectively, but this week’s international window gives them an extra few days’ recovery time and that could just make the difference for both players.

Speaking on Monday, Doherty said: “We certainly didn’t want to take UCD for granted, but they (Markey and Rooney) weren’t fit to play.

“If it was the last game of the season then I might have pushed them, but - fingers crossed - I think they will be okay and the break will do them the world of good.

“I’m actually meeting Darragh tomorrow because we’re doing a (promotional) thing for the Cup match.

“The last couple of results were so important because it means we can really look forward to the Cup and as much as I’d like a break for the lads, I wish it was tomorrow!”

Doherty said the victory over UCD was hugely significant as it maintained the gap to second-bottom Cork City at eight points, while also dragging Sligo Rovers into danger after they lost heavily at Turner’s Cross.

“We were really struck by the game between UCD and St Pat’s where they were very deep and so hard to break down.

“So we did tweak things a little bit and our selection was influenced by watching the game against Pats when Pats moved the ball from side to side. We mixed it up with diagonals from Conor Keeley and Evan Weir and I thought it worked well.”

As for the spectacular second goal from Kyle Robinson, Doherty was thrilled with the 20-year-old forward’s contribution.

“It was an unbelievable strike, in fairness. He tried something from half-way against Kerry and the keeper made a great save, so it’s obviously something he has in his head and his execution was so good. “I can’t take any credit for that - it was Kyle’s vision. “Honest to God, the quality of some of our goals this season. The two goals in Tallaght (from Freddie Draper and Dayle Rooney) against the best team in the country, particularly the second one, and Adam Foley’s volley against St Pat’s. But I’ve been saying this for a long time. You can talk about how we play and the players’ attitude and fitness, but we have players with a lot of quality as well.”