Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty thinking ‘outside the box’ to strengthen his squad

Kevin Doherty says he is continuing to think "outside the box" as Drogheda United aim to further bolster their squad in the summer transfer window for the relegation dogfight ahead.

United face UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday night, with two victories against the Students already under their belt this term. However, points gained against the league's leading lights in recent weeks will count for little if UCD deny Drogheda the full complement this week.

As well as preparing his team for that game, Doherty has been busy identifying players to add to his squad this month. As well as closing on-loan Lincoln City duo Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui, Seán Brennan and Ben Curtis have left the club since the start of the campaign, meaning a sizeable chunk of his panel has been lost. He has already signed teenage defender Jamie Egan from Bristol Rovers but a striker remains a priority.

With virtually every club in the Premier Division and First Division in the market for mid-season reinforcements, the manager admits bringing new players in as a tricky proposition.

"We've brought in Jamie Egan and we're hoping to bring in another couple. I've been working on that all year, it's not easy. We're working as hard as we can to do it. Maybe one or two more with a bit of luck.

"Any window is crucial. It's not easy for us, it's no secret. We won't be signing players that other teams in the league will be competing for because they'd blow us away. We have to try and in come up with different ones.

Doherty cites the signings of centre back pairing Conor Keeley and Emmanuel Adegboyega – two players who had never played in the Premier Division as examples of the kind of work the club are trying to do in the market. Aaron McNally, who returned to Ireland after a spell in the United States, is another.

"We had to try and think outside the box with both Conor and Manny. It's very obvious to everyone that we lost one of the best centre forwards in the league. It's quite difficult – it someone's available, there's plenty of clubs looking at the pool of players. We have to try and think outside the box."

For the moment, the loss of the two loanees has afforded opportunities to impress for some of United's squad players; notably Darragh Noone and Luke Heeney. The former has started league games back-to-back while Heeney was almost the match-winner against Shamrock Rovers.

"Darragh's had a poor year with injuries. I know Luke can do a job in a number of places but I do really like him as a right back and he knows that. That's been very pleasing, we don't have the biggest squad. Darragh played both games and having been out for so long, he was excellent.

"Luke was unlucky he didn't grab all the headliners (against Shamrock Rovers. He doesn't get many, but he scored out in Cabinteely the night we got promoted. He played really, really well. I think he's an excellent full back."

Excellent performances have not always translated to points on the board for Drogheda this term but the manager believes positive results are inevitable if such a level is maintained.

"Sometimes you come home from a Friday night and think 'What more can you do?' When you come home from a poor performance – you know exactly what you have to do, correct this and correct that. It's obvious we have to take our chances.

"I couldn't be happier with the group of players we have. We've maximised the life of of them."

Ahead of Friday's match, Doherty expressed wariness about writing off Andy Myler's bottom-of-the-table team too quickly. While United have garnered six points from six against them this season, they took a deserved lead against Drogheda back at Weavers Park in May.

"We've beaten them twice and people will be putting us as favourites but they beat Sligo two weeks ago. They've signed a few players as well."

One of those new arrivals for UCD is Seán Brennan who Drogheda signed from the Students last December before he left the club in March without making a single league appearance.