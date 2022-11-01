Drogheda United boss Doherty hits back at critics

Stevan Stanic-Floody, making his Drogheda United debut as a substitute, challenges Kameron Ledwidge of Shelbourne at Tolka Park last Friday night. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty speaks to the media at last Friday's match against Shelbourne in Tolka Park. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United boss Kevin Doherty has sprung to the defence of his players and called for ‘perspective’ after online criticism following Friday night’s 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Shelbourne.

The Boynesiders complete their 2022 campaign with a home game against already relegated Finn Harps this coming Sunday (kick-off 7pm) and once again the manager will have a subs bench packed with players from the U19s as he struggles to put out a team amid a raft of injuries.

Speaking on Tuesday, Doherty said that the season had been a success despite the run of poor results in recent weeks, given the limited playing budget.

“We’ve had great support all season and fans who came all the way down might have been thinking ‘why did I bother’, and I feel for the supporters that did come down,” he said. “But that’s part of being a supporter. They have had some really good nights as well, beating Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers and winning in Dalymount.

“People have said over the last few days ‘what happened?’ or ‘that wasn’t good enough’, forgetting about how good things have been before. That’s where perspective comes into it.

“I was very disappointed in the performance, but people need to realise the amount of the starting team that we were missing.

“There were also lads playing with injuries and lads who shouldn’t have been playing.

“I’m over the moon with the season we have had. If we had stayed up in a play-off we would have done our job, but to do it with four games to spare is a great credit to the players.”

Doherty will have Gary Deegan back from suspension for the final game, but Evan Weir, Adam Foley and Luke Heeney are all ruled out, with Darragh Noone and Georgie Poynton doubtful. Either Lee Steacy or Fiachra Pagel could feature in goal as Doherty takes the chance to hand out another couple of debuts in what is a dead rubber match.

“If we felt bad on Friday, imagine how Finn Harps felt,” he said, referring to Harps’ home defeat at the hands of UCD which confirmed their relegation.

“The three of us were expected to fight it out this year and the reality is that we haven’t really been fighting it out since June or July and we have certainly over-achieved.

“Ollie Horgan has done an excellent job up there and we do feel sympathy and empathy towards him because it could have been us.

“We can’t finish the season any higher or lower than where we are now, but we want to put on a decent performance for the supporters and try and finish with a win.”