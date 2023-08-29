Drogheda United beware – UCD are coming!

All the statistics point to a home win when Drogheda United look to take another huge step towards Premier Division safety against doomed UCD this Friday - but manager Kevin Doherty insists the Students are well capable of causing an upset.

The gap to second-bottom Cork City now stands at eight points following a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Liam Buckley’s side last week, and with Cork and fellow strugglers Sligo playing each other on Friday the Boynesiders have the opportunity to strengthen their hold on seventh place in the table.

But first they must take care of UCD and Doherty insists that could be a tall order given the Students’ last two results - a draw at Turner’s Cross and then a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of St Pat’s after hitting the woodwork late in the game.

Speaking to the Drogheda Independent on Tuesday, Doherty insisted that his side still had a lot of work to do to secure their top-flight status despite last week’s crucial win.

“We would like to back it up and it would be nice if we could win three games in a row because we haven’t done that this year,” he said.

“But UCD will come looking to get something. I heard (their manager) Andy Myler talking on one of the podcasts about how they are always looking to spoil the party for teams.

“They’ll come thinking it’s an opportunity to pick up points and no doubt they’ll try - why wouldn’t they?

“We were looking at them down in Cork and they picked up a point and possibly could have won it, and I watched them against St Pat’s last week and they were very unlucky not to get anything - and that’s against one of the title contenders.

“Things have gone against them this year. They’ve picked up injuries and haven’t got as many points as they would have hoped, but they’ve got some very good players and they’re more than capable.

“It’s so boring, I know, but it’s the old cliche. We have to concentrate on getting three points and looking after ourselves.

“We’ve beaten them three times and it’s a very difficult ask to beat someone four times in a year, but if we carry our second-half performance last week into the game then we can hopefully get the win.”

Drogheda may have to plan without two of their key players, though, after Darragh Markey had to be substituted early in the second half of the Cork game, followed 20 minutes from time by Dayle Rooney who looked out on his feet.

“They are doubtful,” Doherty confirmed.

“Dayle’s groin has been at him for a number of week and with Darragh it’s his calf.

“I don’t think they are long-term injuries, but they probably couldn’t do any more the other night.

“They’re two of our most important players and they were in the cryotherapy chamber last night, so we’re doing everything we can to get them right.

“But it could be an opportunity for someone else to come in.”

As for the victory over Cork, Doherty couldn’t hide his delight as he joined his players in celebrating in front of the home supporters following the come-from-behind win, after the visitors had Malik Dijksteel sent off for two yellow card offences.

“You probably saw from my reaction after the game how happy I was!” he quipped.

“It was a really important result and it was great to get it.

“Our performance in the second half was really good and the players really stood up.

“Obviously it (the sending-off) was a big moment in the game, but we’ve had plenty of them this year ourselves and we know it doesn’t guarantee anything at all.

“Whether it was 11 or 10 we were playing against, I thought we were the better side at that stage. Conor (Keeley) hit the crossbar straight after half-time and we forced a couple of corners.

“Dijksteel had done well and that was the tricky part. There’s so many new players in that Cork side compared to the team that played us just a few weeks ago. It was a completely different midfield and they had a new goalkeeper.

“I think they brought in nine players during and even after the window and I thought they were very good.”

Meanwhile, the confirmation that Drogheda’s Sports Direct FAI Cup quarter-final at home to Bohemians will be played on Friday September 15 means that the league fixture away to St Patrick’s Athletic scheduled for that date has now been refixed and will go ahead on Monday September 25.

Both those matches have a 7:45pm kick-off time.

Weavers Park hosted a rare international fixture on Tuesday of last week when the Republic of Ireland Women’s U16s beat their Faroe Islands counterparts 5-0 in a friendly.