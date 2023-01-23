Drogheda United announce the capture of defender Emmanuel Adegboyega from Dundalk

JARLATH Jones' capture followed just 24 hours after Drogheda United confirmed the arrival of another defender, Emmanuel Adegboyega from Dundalk.

Manager Kevin Doherty is delighted to have beaten off rival clubs to sign a player who reportedly attracted interest from West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Norwich City during the close season.

Adegboyega previously played for the Drogs in 2021 at U19 level and was part of Gavin Fleming's squad that won the National U19 Shield decider, beating Waterford 3-1 at the Carlisle Grounds. However, he made the short journey up the M1 to Dundalk last year and featured for the Lilywhites' U19s throughout the season, forcing himself into the first-team matchday squad for the last five games of the campaign.

Together with Conor Keeley and Ben Curtis – Evan Weir has also played in a central role – Drogheda now look to be very well covered at centre-half after losing Dane Massey, Andrew Quinn and Keith Cowan at the end of last season.

Doherty is well aware of Adegboyega's talents and he said: "It's great to have him back. There's been a lot of interest in him. He's been excellent for Dundalk and I know they were very keen to keep him at the club, so it's a great signing for us.

"I've known Manny for a few years. He was in with us (in first-team training) a good few times and was more of a midfielder then. He's much more a centre-half now. It's something we've been looking to do, bring in another centre-half, and I think he's one of the most exciting young players in the country.

"In the game against Pat’s (last Sunday week) Ben Curtis and Conor Keeley were excellent, but that's just two centre-halves. We'll certainly be well covered in that area."

Giving his reaction, Adegboyega said: "It's good to be back at Drogheda. There's a few faces around the squad I'd still recognise too. I've converted to a centre-half now. I'd say I'm fast, tall and strong, what you need in a centre-half.

"Personally, the aim is to get as many minutes as possible and play well. For the team, it's to compete and stay in the division."

The arrivals of Adegboyega and Jones take the number of new signings in Doherty's 2023 squad to seven, along with Keeley, Curtis, Seán Brennan, Aaron McNally and Michael Leddy who is on-loan from Shamrock Rovers.