Drogheda Town on a roll under Sean Brennan

DROGHEDA TOWN 4

SHERIFF YC 1

Drogheda Town secured a convincing 4-1 win at home to Sheriff YC last Wednesday as Sean Brennan’s unbeaten start to his managerial tenure continued.

Town took the lead with just 90 seconds on the clock when Nathan Llewellyn cut in from the right wing and his low shot across the keeper saw the ball nestle in the far corner.

The first half was devoid of chances for both sides, but Town looked much more comfortable and a much-needed second goal for the hosts came on the hour mark. Llewellyn hit a shot from outside the box which was parried into the path of Craig Pentony and he smashed home.

The strike gave Drogheda a bit of breathing space as they opened up their play and began to force more chances.

Llewellyn tried his luck again from distance but was just off target. Thomas O’Connell then showed his teammate the way when he broke down the left wing and shot from 35 yards out to see his effort rocket into the top right corner, the keeper left with no chance.

Sheriff had failed to win any of their opening nine games and only had scored 10 goals, but their 11th was courtesy of a long ball over the top which Niall McDonnell failed to collect and a simple tap-in made it 3-1. The keeper had very little to do all game and was just caught out by the flight of the ball.

There was no real sign of a comeback from the once AUL kingpins and Brennan’s team made it 4-1 late in the game.

Second-half substitute Nathan Seery finished the scoring when the left-footed midfielder took a free kick from the left and squeezed his shot in at the keeper’s near post.

Town are fifth in Division 1B following the win, and while they have played two games more than most in the division, there is every chance they can force their way back into the promotion chase.

These two teams are scheduled to meet again on Friday in the Metropolitan Cup. Town travel up to the Clontarf all-weather facility to face Sheriff and it would be hard to see Drogheda failing to make it four wins in a row.

Elsewhere, Robbie Rock’s Boyne Rovers moved into fourth in the Premier Sunday division with a 4-0 win at home to Aungier Celtic on Sunday morning thanks to goals from Conor Haggins, James Buckley, Al Whelan and a rocket from Conor Barton.

Rock’s team travel to Mount Merrion on Friday for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Drogheda TOWN: Niall McDonnell, Jack Kileen, Shane Kierans, Manny Smith, Stephen Keely (Nathan Seery), Craig Pentony, Santi El-Petra, Nathan Llewellen, Thomas O’Connell, Andy Hickey (Adam McDonagh).