Drogheda Town find that ‘extra’ bit to progress in Lummy O’Reilly Cup

Drogheda Town continued their winning streak into the start of 2023 as they booked their place in the next round of the Lummy O’Reilly Cup with an impressive 2-1 win at home to St Kevin’s Boys on Friday night.

While Town needed extra-time to progress, the Marian Park side have now gone five games unbeaten under the stewardship of Seán Brennan.

It was a debut to remember for new signing Conor Tully, he scored the vital goal in extra-time to send Town into the last 16 of the competition.

There was a minute’s silence held before the game to mark the passing of former Drogheda Town founding member Gerry Watchorn.

Due to illness and injury, Brennan had just 14 players available to him for the first game of the year. Both sides showed signs of a Christmas lag and the game wasn’t helped by the underfoot conditions and inclement weather. The first real chance of the game fell to Craig Pentony on 15 minutes when he cut in from the wing and fired just wide.

Niall McDonnell pulled off a great, diving save just two minutes later as the game came to life. The visitors were awarded a penalty on 20 minutes, Shane Kierans slipped and brought his man down in the box. The spot-kick hit the left post and went wide.

Then, on 33 minutes, a long ball from McDonnell was flicked on by Emmanuel Santos into the path of Pentony who smashed home the game’s opening goal.

It remaining 1-0 at the break but Kevin’s came out all guns blazing in the second half and controlled the early exchanges. Pentony was once again played in on 50 minutes but denied by a great save.

Town could have wrapped the game up in 90 minutes when Thomas O’Connell curled a shot towards the top corner from 25 yards out. He drew a sublime save from the Kevin’s sub ’keeper. The visitors’ first-choice goalkeeper was forced off with injury early in the second half and as a result, there were eight minutes of injury-time played.

In the 94th minute, the Dublin side won a questionable corner, the ball wasn’t cleared and from a ricochet it was poked home to send the game into extra-time.

Town introduced Tully at the start of extra-time and five minutes into the first period, he scored what would be the winner. McDonagh fired off a shot which was parried and Tully pounced to send the rebound home. Tully joins Town having had a break from the game – he was previously with Boyne Harps.

The game became a bit disjointed late on as several yellow cards were shown to both teams. Indeed Pentony could have had a second but he was narrowly wide. But Town held on to continue their run and put their name in the hat for the next round.

Drogheda Town: Niall McDonnell, Daryl McDonagh, Jack Kileen, Manny Smith, Shane Kierans, Thomas O’Connell, Dale Harding (Andy Hickey), Seán Bernie, Emmanuel Santos (Conor Tully), Santi El-Petra, Craig Pentony.