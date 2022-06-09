Drogheda striker Killian (16) says ‘oui’ to big move to France

Killian Cailloce (second from left in the wall) helps defend a free kick during the pre-season game between Drogheda United and Derry City. Picture: Jimmy Weldon

DROGHEDA United have confirmed that forward Killian Cailloce has completed a move to French Ligue 2 side SM Caen.

The 16-year-old, who has a French father and Irish mother, first joined the club’s academy in 2020 at U15 level before progressing quickly to U17 and U19 level in 2021.

Cailloce has been a regular for Drogheda’s U19 side this season, while also being involved with the first-team squad. He made his first senior appearance in a pre-season friendly against Derry City just 44 days after turning 16, before making his league debut off the bench against Sligo Rovers in March.

Cailloce is the youngest player to ever feature for Drogheda in the League of Ireland and his move to Stade Malherbe Caen makes him the first Drogheda player to sign for a French team.

Former players from the Normandy-based club include Kennet Andersson, William Gallas, Ngolo Kante and Aleksandr Mostovoi.