Drogheda rookies eyeing promotion

Boyne Rovers’ Stephen Finegan is contratulated after he opened the scoring against Ballymun United on Sunday.

Boyne Rovers’ Alan Whelan prepares to shoot from outside the box during his side's game against Ballymun on Sunday.

STARTING in the Premier 1A Sunday Division, Drogheda Boys & Girls FC are well on their way to promotion in their debut season in the Leinster Senior League.

The brainchild of Dale Thornton, Chris Kerr, Rory Kerr and Graham Kavanagh, the senior side at Drogheda Boys & Girls aims to bridge the gap from U-19 to senior soccer.

The club, in its 36th year, have been synonymous with underage soccer in the town, but at a certain point they are losing their players who may not be offered contracts elsewhere and invariably leave football behind.

“It’s a real kick in the b***s when you’re not offered a contract despite giving up years of your life playing up through the ranks and missing out on family occasions and other things,” began manager Dale Thornton.

“So we came together to form an U-23 team and give players the chance to continue their football at a Senior level,” he added.

The club are closely linked to Drogheda United and a deal has been done between the two that should any players not be offered contracts to play U-19s with Drogheda United then they will be able to play senior soccer with Drogheda Boys.

Drogheda Boys played their first game in four weeks on Sunday morning, Thornton describing it as the best game they have played this season as they drew 2-2 at home to Eastwall Bessborough.

“Covid has really impacted the season, it has been start stop all year, but the lads are great and really enjoying the football which is part of what we are all about.”

For a long time Drogheda have had only two representatives in the LSL, Drogheda Town and Boyne Rovers. The addition of Drogheda Boys is a welcome one and Thornton has his sights set right at the top.

Rovers played out an impressive 4-2 win against Ballymun United at home on Sunday morning as they look for promotion from the Premier Sunday division. It’s conceivable that in the next few years the two teams will be competing in the same league which will be exactly what the town needs. A decent rivalry.

Thornton’s passion for his club and the town as a whole is evident. Recently the club suffered an almost catastrophic loss when a fire in a container at the club did massive damage.

“The community really rallied around us, people donated equipment and money and we kept our heads above water and just continued going,” he said.

There are five members of the senior squad who have come through the kindergarten at Drogheda Boys and they have retained the majority who recently did well at a National level. But a lot of what the club do is they put the enjoyment back into playing,

“It’s great to see lads playing with smiles on their faces, they’ve been coming up together for years and it’s great to see.”

The club have played several friendlies against Glebe North this season and acquitted themselves well which shows Thornton that they can compete at a higher level.

“We have a few players who could start for Glebe and there should be a team from the town in the top division in the Leinster Senior League.”