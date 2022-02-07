Drogheda quality is ‘plane’ to see at AUL

Drogheda United's Andrew Quinn keeps tight on his man during Saturday's friendly against Shelbourne at the AUL Complex. Picture: Larry McQuillan

SHELBOURNE 0

DROGHEDA UNITED 1

AS pre-season friendlies go, this one will be remembered more for the din of planes passing low overhead than the football itself - yet there were no signs that Drogheda United are about to enter a steep descent.

The pundits and bookies are lining up to predict that the Boynesiders will be battling against relegation this season, but on this evidence the close-season departures of James Brown, Killian Phillips, David Odumosu, Mark Doyle, Conor Kane, Daniel O’Reilly, Jake Hyland and Joe Redmond mightn’t be as keenly felt as the fans might have feared.

Manager Kevin Doherty has recruited wisely and many of the new signings impressed in Saturday’s win which made it four pre-season games without defeat.

Andrew Quinn and Evan Weir looked excellent prospects at the back alongside the vastly experienced Keith Cowan and Dane Massey, while the energy of Georgie Poynton at wing-back was another stand-out feature of Drogheda’s performance.

As for teenage goalkeeper Sam Long, making his debut after signing on loan from Lincoln City, well it’s probably too early to make a proper judgment on him as he had very little to do in a match that Drogheda largely dominated against an under-strength Shelbourne side.

The AUL Complex lies directly under the flight path for the runway at nearby Dublin Airport and it was impossible not to be distracted by the sight and noise of aircraft coming in to land every two minutes, buffeted by a blustery wind.

But despite the difficult playing conditions, Drogheda took the game to Damien Duff’s men and created a few openings in the first half-hour, with Dylan Grimes, Gary Deegan and Dane Massey all trying their luck from distance.

For all that the only attempt on target came from Shelbourne’s Stanley Anaebonam whose chip was easily held by Long.

Jack Moylan was easily the Dublin side’s most threatening player and on 37 minutes he dropped his shoulder and dribbled menacingly into the box before driving the ball harmlessly across the six-yard area.

However, just before the break Drogheda broke the deadlock with a well-crafted goal. Darragh Markey picked up possession in the centre circle, shook off a couple of challenges and picked out Grimes, and the ex Longford man lifted the ball over the back four into the path of Chris Lyons.

The Bray native’s first touch took him well wide of the goal, but he wrapped his right foot around the ball and angled an excellent shot into the opposite top corner of Brendan Clarke’s net.

Clarke was much the busier of the two keepers in the second half, saving from Dayle Rooney, Markey and Weir, with the latter having another header deflected wide.

At the other end Cowan made a great block on Moylan to prevent him lining up a shot and on 83 minutes Long finally had a noteworthy save to make, showing good hands to clutch a stinging header from David Toure.

SHELBOURNE: Brendan Clarke, Gavin Molloy, Aaron O’Driscoll, Shane Griffin, David Toure, Jack Moylan, Mark Coyle, Bobby Pender, Kyle O’Connor, Stanley Anaebonam, Sean Boyd.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Sam Long; Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Dane Massey (Darragh Nugent 53); Georgie Poynton, Mark Hughes (James Clarke 46), Gary Deegan, Evan Weir (Charles Mutawe 89); Darragh Markey (Mohammed Boudiaf 77), Dylan Grimes (Dayle Rooney 53), Chris Lyons (Luke Heeney 63). Sub not used: Aaron Davis.