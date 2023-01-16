Drogheda beaten by St Pat’s in pre-season friendly fixture

St Patrick's Athletic's Chris Forrester and Ryan Brennan of Drogheda United during the teams' friendly fixture in Blanchardstown last weekend. Picture: Larry McQuillan

FORMER Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy and his replacement Kevin Doherty went head-to-head in Blanchardstown on Sunday as the Boynesiders kicked off their pre-season schedule with a defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.

Neither of the two managers, who are also close friends, will be paying any heed to the result and the old cliché about 'getting minutes into legs' really did apply as both teams emptied their benches to give game time to every player in their respective squads.

Drogheda lined up with two of their new signings – Ben Curtis and Conor Keeley – anchoring the defence, while fellow newcomers Seán Brennan, Aaron McNally and Michael Leddy all made their debuts as substitutes and three trialists also featured during the 90 minutes.

However, there was no place for goalkeeper Colin McCabe, who was suffering from a slight knock, or Emre Topcu who was away in Turkey taking part in an international training camp.

Keeley actually gave the Boynesiders an early lead when he finished from close range following a bit of pinball from a corner-kick, and Drogheda kept their narrow lead until well into the second half.

After a raft of substitutions on both sides, including the introduction of a trialist in place of Drogheda goalkeeper Fiachra Pagel, St Pat's finished the stronger of the two teams and struck three times to turn the game in their favour.

Ex-UCD star Tommy Lonergan scored two of the goals, the second one a penalty, and the other came from Jason McClelland.

DROGHEDA UNITED SQUAD: Fiachra Pagel, Luke Heeney, Dylan Molloy, Ben Curtis, Conor Keeley, Evan Weir, Gary Deegan, Darragh Noone, Seán Brennan, Ryan Brennan, Callum Ralph, Darragh Markey, Dylan Grimes, Aaron McNally, Adam Foley, Michael Leddy, Dayle Rooney, trialists (3).