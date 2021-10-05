Drogheda and Daly knock spots off Sligo

UNDER-14 KENNEDY CUP SLIGO/LEITRIM 4 DROGHEDA 4 Drogheda travelled to Sligo for their second Kennedy Cup group game at the weekend and came out on top in a penalty shootout after a thrilling comeback. The visitors started on the back foot and found themselves 3-0 down within the first 14 minutes. However, Jack Daly was then introduced to the game at the 15-minute mark and made an instant impact. The ball was played into space by Senan Duffy and Daly pounce and calmly slotted it to the keeper’s left-hand side. Drogheda fought tenaciously for the rest of the half, with Jack Boyce putting in some excellent forward passes from left full, partnered by Jack O’Connor to his right who dealt with Sligo’s attacking threat with some no-nonsense defending. In goals Seosamh O’Rourke made two point-blank save to see Drogheda enter half-time just 3-1 down. The Boynesiders began the second half strongly and soon levelled the game at 3-3, with Daly completing his hat-trick and captain Charlie McDonnell and winger Shea O’Donnell providing the assists. Drogheda kept battling and were lead excellently at the back by vice-captain on the day Oisin O’Brein. However, they were unfortunate with a decision that went against them which Sligo punished to edge in front once more at 4-3. Drogheda entered the last eight minutes searching for an equaliser and finally got it after they were awarded a free kick just inside the Sligo half. Up stepped dead ball specialist Christopher Murtagh who hit the crossbar with his attempt and the ball fell for poacher Daly who tucked the ball away to score his fourth of the goal day.