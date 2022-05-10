Doherty’s backing Drogs to exit slump

KEVIN Doherty is backing his Drogheda United squad to put their current slump behind them and rediscover the form that saw them put together a six-game unbeaten run during March and April.

The Boynesiders travel to one of the other teams in the bottom four – Shelbourne – this Friday before welcoming Finn Harps to Head in the Game Park next week and the manager is adamant that dealing with the number of goals conceded – 11 in the last three games – is a top priority.

St Pat’s scored after just four minutes on their way to a 4-0 victory in Drogheda last week and that followed a 4-1 loss at Oriel Park seven nights before that.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Doherty said: “We’ve lost our last three games and conceded way too many goals, so we have to get back to what we were doing. It’s only a couple of weeks ago that we were on a good run.

“Probably conceding the first goal so early against Pat’s was a bit of a knock to the confidence when we’d been working on a game plan all week, but in general I don’t think a lack of confidence is an issue.”

Striker Chris Lyons twisted his knee early in last week’s game and had to be substituted, but the injury isn’t as bad as first feared and it’s also hoped that Keith Cowan will be passed fit.

But the Shelbourne game comes a bit to soon for Darragh Markey and Adam Foley who are on their way back from injury.

Shels manager Damien Duff won’t be in the dugout for this game as he lies suspended following the red card he received in last month’s clash with Dundalk, while coach Alan Quinn also misses out as he was red-carded the week before against Derry City.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.