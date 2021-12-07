Doherty signs five as he gets stuck into dream job with Drogs

Drogheda man Ryan Brennan was named PFA Ireland First Division Player of the Year at Friday night's awards in Dublin's Marker Hotel after helping lead Shelbourne back to the Premier Division and is pictured at the ceremony with Stephanie Kirwan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

KEVIN Doherty has had as hectic a few days as he’s ever had in his 41 years, but there’s not a hint of complaint in his voice after landing the job he really wanted – manager of Drogheda United.

Former Shelbourne boss Doherty had the option of extending his four-year journey with Tim Clancy by following the Meath man to St Patrick’s Athletic, but he has opted to return to manage in his own right and since his appointment was confirmed on Thursday night he has been busy signing players for the 2022 season which is now just nine weeks away.

Former Finn Harps striker Adam Foley, who is now living in Drogheda, was his first capture, and on Sunday night he was joined by Longford Town’s talented 23-year-old attacking midfielder Dylan Grimes who Doherty worked with previously at Shels.

Then a raft of further signings were announced late on Monday – Chris Lyons and Gary Deegan from this year’s squad, plus Dayle Rooney (23) who had just ended a five-year spell with Shelbourne.

Jake Hyland, who has made 152 appearances for the Drogs dating back to 2016, has left the club and taken a step back from senior football to focus on his young family and work commitments.

For Doherty it’s been a work he won’t forget in a hurry.

"When I say non-stop I mean it!” he said. “You’re the first person I’ve rung back to give an interview to and that’s because you’re the Drogheda Independent, the local paper.

"I’ve been in contact with everyone from this year’s squad and I’ve spoken to the vast majority of them. I’m only a few days in and there’s a lot of work to do, but I want to assemble a squad that’s of sufficient quality to be competitive in every game.

"I just want to keep building and keep progressing the club. We’re working as hard as we can and we’ve a lot of great plans at the club.”

Looking back at how events quickly unfolded last week, Doherty said he was offered the Drogheda job shortly after St Pat’s asked for permission to speak to Tim Clancy about their vacant managerial position.

“Pats were doing things the right way by asking the club if they could speak to Tim, and it was then that I got a phone call asking me would I be interested in becoming the Drogheda manager,” said Doherty.

“There was an option of me going with Tim (to St Pat’s), but I made the choice because it’s an absolutely great opportunity and what I want to do, and for me it was a no-brainer.

"Myself and Tim used to talk about 10 times a day, we still have a great relationship and I have a lot to be thankful about to Tim. I wasn’t always thinking I wanted the job (in the past few years) because I would be very loyal to Tim, but I knew where my heart was.

"The club has improved over the last four years every year and it sits well with me, and if I did not have the feeling for the club and the place and the supporters I wouldn’t have wanted it so much.”

Doherty feels he’s all the better for his experiences with Drogheda over the past four years, and also before that in the Shelbourne hot seat, while he is also on the way to completing his Pro Licence coaching badge.

"I’ve managed before and it was different circumstances when I took over at Shels because the club was heavily in debt for starters,” Doherty recalled.

"At the time it was too good an opportunity to turn down because it was your (my) club and I had an unbelievable journey with Shels.

"If I hadn’t taken it I wouldn’t be here today taking the Drogheda job. The experience, good and bad, has put me in a much stronger position to be able to do the job because I’ve learned so much.”

Doherty confirmed that Kaleem Simon, who joined Drogheda towards the end of last season and made just one substitute appearance, has left the club along with Dinny Corcoran.

Meanwhile, Drogheda native Michael Leddy has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under-18 squad for two friendly matches away to Malta this week.