Doherty plays down Louth derby clash

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty says he's not too concerned about the result in Friday night's Jim Malone Cup clash. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United boss Kevin Doherty insists the opportunity for the Boynesiders to win a first Jim Malone Cup since 2014 is far from his mind ahead of this Friday’s annual pre-season derby clash.

Dundalk will be looking for their seventh straight success in this fixture when they welcome Drogheda to Oriel Park (kick-off 7.30pm), but for Doherty it’s all about completing preparations for the league opener away to Finn Harps next week.

“There’s a little bit more to this game than the other friendlies we’ve played, but that’s nothing to do with the rivalry between the clubs or the fact there’s a cup. It’s because it’s the last game before the season starts and you are thinking more towards Finn Harps,” said Doherty, speaking on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s still about putting more minutes in legs and I’ll still be making loads of changes, so I’m not saying the team will be closer to the team that will play next week, but there will be stuff in my head about Finn Harps and it’s about partnerships and thinking where lads are playing.

“But I can’t wait for it because it’s Dundalk, there will be a decent crowd and it will be Stephen O’Donnell’s first ‘competitive’ game, if you want to call it that, and mine.

“Stephen has come in and he’s a really good manager who had a great year last year and they’ve signed well, so I have no fears for Dundalk and I think they will be right up there.

“It would be nice (to win on Friday), but the league game is way, way more important.”

Drogheda’s last Malone Cup win came following a penalty shootout at United Park way back in 2014.

It looked like Gavin Brennan’s 21st-minute strike would give the Boynesiders the win until Patrick Hoban popped up with a 92nd-minute equaliser.

However, Drogheda prevailed in the shootout, winning 5-4 after Daryl Horgan’s spot kick was saved by Micheál Schlingermann.

Last Saturday the Drogs defeated an under-strength Shelbourne side 1-0 at the AUL Complex, thanks to a Chris Lyons goal, following on from a similar win over Bray Wanderers in mid-week and two draws against Athlone Town and Derry City previous to that.

Georgie Poynton, Evan Weir and Dylan Grimes all picked up minor knocks in the Shelbourne game, while Ryan Brennan (groin) and Dean Williams (sickness) weren’t risked and Adam Foley was absent due to work commitments.

Overall, though, Doherty was satisfied with the day’s work.

“I was quite happy and I thought we played some good stuff, but there’s still loads to work on,” he said.

“The result doesn’t concern me whatsoever, but when you keep a clean sheet you have to be happy with that.”