Doherty hails bond between players and fans on eve of derby

DROGHEDA United manager Kevin Doherty has heaped warm praise on the club’s supporters ahead of this Friday’s Louth derby – when the Boynesiders will be looking to compete a hat-trick of consecutive victories over Dundalk this season.

A first Jim Malone Cup success against the Lilywhites since 2014 back in February was followed by a hard-fought league win on St Patrick’s weekend and Doherty feels the Drogs fans have played a huge part in the club’s encouraging start to the campaign.

They looked to be on course for a seventh successive game unbeaten after fighting back from 2-0 down at Sligo Rovers to draw level, only to concede a stoppage-time goal after having Evan Weir sent off.

Even that disappointment hasn’t changed the mood around the club, though, and Doherty insisted there was no need to lift his squad’s spirits ahead of the trip to Oriel Park (kick-off: 7:45pm).

“I’m not joking about how positive things are around the club at the moment,” said the 42-year-old, speaking on Tuesday afternoon.

“Even around the town people are loving it and the supporters are loving it, and the connection between the supporters and the players is something I haven’t seen in my four-and-a-half years here.

“We drew the game against Derry last week, but it felt like we’d won at the end because the atmosphere was just brilliant, and I can’t thank the fans enough.

“It’s a massive cliche – the 12th man and all that – but the players are talking about it, genuinely. The positivity around the club is absolutely brilliant and we’re all loving it.

“But I do hope we can get near to a fully fit squad because then I feel we could really, really push on.”

As for Dundalk, well Doherty is expecting a severe test from Stephen O’Donnell’s side following their earlier defeats at the hands of the Drogs, even though their star player this season Steven Bradley is suspended following his sending-off in last week’s victory over Shelbourne.

“It’s a great game to be going into, and not because we have to bounce back. We don’t have to bounce back because I was very, very proud of them in Sligo.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game at any level where a team has gone 2-0 down in the space of two minutes and 50 seconds.

“It was a shock, but the message was put out - start again - and we got ourselves back in the game.

“When we equalised I thought we would go on to win it, but then we went down to 10 men.

“We defended so well after that - there’s unbelievable character in this team and they were magnificent - so it was heartbreaking to concede in injury time.

“It would be great (to complete a hat-trick of wins against Dundalk) and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“It’s a great occasion, it’s going to be feisty and it’s the type of game you love to be involved in.

“I’m like a broken record, but we’re very light on bodies and have been incredibly unlucky with injuries, and we’ve had sickness in the squad this week as well - there’s a couple of chest infections.

“But it’s been like that for a few weeks now and that’s coincided with the run we’ve been on.”

The bookies will once again have Dundalk as short favourites to overcome their neighbours, but Doherty insisted there’s no sense of inferiority in the Drogheda camp.

“With the resources Dundalk have, absolutely they would be the favourites and the bookies will have them favourites - even UCD were favourites to beat us.

“But the way we’ve been playing this year, we know we’re a match for anyone on our day.”

Drogheda are still without Dean Williams, Adam Foley and Darragh Markey, while Weir is of course suspended following his red card last week, Keith Cowan is doubtful with an achilles injury and the manager is keeping his fingers crossed that a couple of players who have been ill this week will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Doherty played down the significance of Bradley’s enforced absence from the Dundalk squad.

“Bradley’s an excellent player and has started the season really well, but they brought on John Martin and Keith Ward and the two of them made massive contributions to the win against Shelbourne.

“There’s a fair chance John Martin will start on one side and Daniel Kelly on the other on Friday, and Keith could start against us as well because he had an unbelievable influence on the game, so they have plenty of bodies they can bring on.”

