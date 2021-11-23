Doherty: ‘Drogs have something special’

FINDING a member of the Drogheda United management team after the final whistle in Tallaght Stadium was a bit like searching for a needle in a haystack as thousands of buzzing Shamrock Rovers fans streamed out of the ground following the presentation of the league trophy.

However, we eventually managed to corner assistant manager Kevin Doherty and he was more than happy to pay tribute to the squad that stayed up on a shoestring budget, leaving long-time rivals Longford trailing 30 points behind and plunging Waterford into a relegation/promotion play-off against Andy Myler’s UCD.

“I thought the players were excellent,” he began.

“Everyone was here to watch Rovers get the trophy and we were only too happy to congratulate them. We weren’t trying to spoil the party.

“We just asked them to go out and put on a performance and show people what we’ve been doing all year. The result wasn’t important as long as we didn’t lose 22-0 and even then I think we would have been alright because of Waterford’s result.

“We made an awful lot of changes and things like set pieces can affect things when you have five subs on.

“But we had some great chances in the first half especially and we were excellent and that’s summed up the whole season.

“There was a great travelling support and we wanted to get over to them as quick as we could after the game, but there was a lot of people on the pitch.”

With just a few more points bagged, Drogheda could have gone into the final day of the season still fighting for a European place, but Tim Clancy’s right-hand man was well satisfied with how the campaign panned out.

“Even speaking to Rovers people in there, they were saying ‘I told yous you’d be alright, you’re far too good’.

“We were chasing the other end of the table as well and it was a mad season, a long season - it’s been a while since we played 36 games in a year.

“We have to be really, really happy with 99% of the season.”

The challeng now, Doherty acknowledged, is to try to ensure that the majority of this talented squad stay together - easier said than done.

“They were playing in front of a big crowd tonight and every manager watching the game,” he reflected, “and good players will of course attract attention from other clubs - other clubs that we won’t be able to compete with.

“But we’ve got someting special here and we have had for the last few years.

“Our lads were at work today and Rovers were resting, and we looked like we were full of energy.

“I can’t speak highly enough about our players and hopefully we can keep going and keep the majority of them and hopefully add to the squad and build and go again next year.”

So how do the management team go about persuading players that their future lies with Drogheda United?

“Sometimes there’s no persuading them because if a full-time team offering them twice the money comes in - what can you do to resolve that?

“Players are players - I was a player myself - and I’m not saying anyone is going grabbing stuff or chasing anything, but of course if there’s big offers players are going to consider it.

“We can only offer them what we have done for the last three or four years and that’s hopefully an enjoyable environment and an environment to learn.

“I think the vast majority of players that have been here have improved and that’s something attractive that we can offer.”