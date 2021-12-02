Doherty confirmed as Drogheda United boss as Clancy opts for Pats

DROGHEDA United have tonight confirmed that Tim Clancy’s former assistant Kevin Doherty is their new first team boss after St Patrick’s Athletic announced that Clancy has joined their management team with immediate effect.

In a short statement St Pat’s said that Clancy was moving to Inchicore on a two-year deal, although his exact job title wasn’t specified, while Drogheda issued a press release at exactly the same time revealing that Doherty is stepping into Clancy’s role and has a three-year contract.

Joining Doherty as his assistant will be Daire Doyle who played for the Boynesiders in 2014 and recently stepped down from the manager's job at Longford Town.

Doherty commented: “I'm delighted to become the manager of this fantastic football club. I've really enjoyed working with Tim over the last few years and I look forward to continuing to build upon the great work that we have done together.

"I'm also thrilled that Daire, an ex-Drog himself, is joining me to really push the club forward.”

Conor Hoey, Drogheda United chairman, added: “Kevin has done a magnificent job as Tim Clancy's assistant for the past four years, and with Tim's departure it is the natural evolution for Kevin to take on the top job.

“We're equally delighted to warmly welcome Daire, a former player, back to the club. I think this is an exceptionally strong management team who really buy into what everyone at Drogheda United is trying to achieve and we're all now looking forward to the 2022 season.

“We wish Tim well as he moves on to pastures new and thank him for all that he achieved at Drogheda United. I would also like to say thank you to St Patrick's Athletic for the professional and courteous manner in which they have acted in relation to Tim's departure from Drogheda United.”

Echoing what the Drogs chairman said, the St Patrick’s Athletic statement added: “Tim has signed a two-year contract with the club, effective today and will strengthen our team.

“We would like to thank Drogheda United for their professionalism in this process and permitting us to speak with their manager with a view to him joining St Patrick’s Athletic.”

Clancy commented: "I am delighted to join the management team at a massive club like St Patrick's Athletic and looking forward to helping the club to achieve its great ambitions. It was a difficult decision to leave Drogheda United and I am eternally grateful to them for giving me my first opportunity in management."

Clancy was appointed Drogheda boss four years ago, with Doherty as his number two, and they steered the Boynesiders back to the Premier Division at the third attempt and kept them in the top flight this year on a shoestring budget.

But Trim native Clancy (37) has never hidden his ambition to manage at a higher level and he was heavily linked with the job at Dundalk during the past week before the Lilywhites instead made a sensational swoop for St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell.

Pat's, who won the FAI Cup last Sunday, immediately turned their attention to Clancy and were granted permission to talk to him after contacting Drogheda chairman Hoey.