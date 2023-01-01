Do Dundalk lack ambition or is it that they do not have the money to compete for top players?

Those obvious questions have been exercising the minds of most partisan supporters in the last month when the club failed to sign any new players, and were clearly outbid, or outmanoeuvred, for the limited number of most promising players that were available, with Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and, surprisingly, Shelbourne making prominent signings.

Rovers were able to add the signature of John Kenny, the prolific scorer with his hometown club, Sligo Rovers, who has been loaned by Glasgow Celtic with an option to buy, Derry have secured the signature of another much sought after striker, Colm Whelan, who has joined on a two-year contract from UCD, while Shelourne have signed a number of promising young UCD players and central defender Paddy Barrett who, it is believed, was on Stephen O'Donnell’s wanted list for a return to Oriel Park.

Watching from the sidelines and becoming increasingly anxious about the situation, Dundalk fans are envious of Rovers and Derry, in particular, adding to their already strong squads, and can't help recalling the days during the Stephen Kenny era and later, when Peak6 took charge, that it was they, rather than their main rivals, who made the close season headlines with new, marquee signings.

Supporters can remember the excitement generated when Patrick McEleney's signing was announced before hundreds of fans at a Town Hall club event or when Michael Duffy joined from Celtic.

Of course, not all the signings made during the Peak6 era in particular were nearly as successful as McEleney and Duffy, and no doubt it crosses the minds of supporters that the American owners got poor value for their money with many of the players they signed at considerable outlay.

But that era is now finished and clearly the club are in a very different situation, working on a budget that obviously prohibits them from competing for the best players available in the domestic league, and, consequently, head coach Stephen O'Donnell has to search out players who are out of contract and not attracting the interest of top clubs, or, as he did last season, rely heavily on the loan market from English and Scottish clubs.

In this regard, it has to be said that O'Donnell did well last season in adapting to this policy, as is evident from the team's outstanding feat in finishing third in the Premier Division, securing the valuable European qualification.

As a result of some astute signings, the head coach now finds himself in a much better place at the start of this season than last, for he has the nucleus of a team in Nathan Sheppard, Darragh Leahy, Andy Boyle, Paul Doyle, Greg Sloggett, Alfie Lewis, Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly and the exciting Ryan O'Kane, who signed a new deal before the end of the season.

Other players who have signed for next season, John Martin, Keith Ward, Robbie McCourt, Peter Cherrie and John Mountney, were not regulars last term but essential squad members.

Undoubtedly, Dundalk would love to bring a high-profile player to stimulate the flagging pre-season interest in season ticket sales, and speculation surrounding the prospect of former player Daryl Horgan rejoining the club when his contract expires with Wycombe Wanderers at the end of the League 1 season did give fans a lift.

However, the player, who has strong family links with the town, would have to take a substantial cut in wages for players in the third tier in England average about £4,000 a week, a figure that would be well outside Dundalk's budget, leaving the prospect that the Galway-native may decide to seek a new club in England if he is released by Wycombe.

With few players available in the domestic game that would enhance Dundalk's current squad, almost inevitably O'Donnell will be trawling the loan market in England and Scotland to add the number and quality of player he needs.

This time last year he added a number of loan players, Lewis Macari, Steven Bradley, Dan Williams, and signed two others from England, Nathan Sheppard and Joe Adams.

All have returned to the UK with the exception of Sheppard who had an outstanding season, was the choice of many for the 'goalkeeper of the year' and retaining the Welshman was a considerable achievement for the club, given the interest from rivals.

Of the others, Macari rejoined his parent club, Stoke City, in May and was earmarked by the manager, Michael O'Neill, to be challenging for a first-team place having impressed during his 37 appearances at Oriel Park last season.

But O'Neill has left Stoke and the player doesn't appear to be in the picture with the new manager, Alex Neil, especially since Stoke are struggling in the Championship.

Dundalk would love the player to return but that seems unlikely at this stage.

Bradley returned to his parent club, Hibernian, and has recently joined Livingston, the Scottish Premier club, on a three-and-a-half year deal. He is eligible to play with his new club in January and having made his debut in friendly games during the World Club break, his manager, David Martindale, who was impressed with his five goals and six assists during his season at Dundalk, is excited about the winger's prospects of making an impact.

Williams returned to his parent club, Swansea City, mid-season having sustained a serious knee injury, but during his 14 appearances with Dundalk, impressed and has now joined Welsh Cymru Premier League club, champions, The New Saints, on-loan. They are all he most successful team in that league who regularly play in Europe.

Adams, who was signed on a one-year contract from Bury, played 34 times with Dundalk last season, scoring once, and some were surprised that he didn't seek or was not offered an extended stay at Oriel for he impressed as the season progressed.

Currently, he appears to be without a club, while Runar Hauge, the Norwegian winger who joined from Hibernian on-loan mid-season, playing nine times and scoring two vital goals in the run-in, has returned to his parent club where he is listed in the academy squad.

Various names have surfaced in recent weeks and supporters will be anxiously awaiting the opening of the mid-season transfer market in England and Scotland this week to see if any new players will be signing.

The priority would appear to be a right-back, central defenders, an additional winger, and a striker, for the lengthy injury to Hoban last season was very costly, especially since Martin and the departed David McMillan never were able to make the same impact.

Mountney, now fully recovered from a long-term knee injury that he sustained before joining Dundalk last season, filled in at right-back during the final games of the season, but he is more of a utility player, while cover for Boyle and McCourt, who had very limited game-time last season because of his mid-season arrival and injury, is essential with preferably two central defenders needed.

Wingers play a vital role in the 4-3-3 system that O'Donnell used last season, and, therefore, cover is needed for the injury-prone Kelly and the need not to place excessive demands on young O'Kane.

In midfield, there is the exciting prospect of Lewis, Doyle and Sloggett playing together, for injuries and Lewis's mid-season arrival prevented the trio from playing together on a regular basis, but cover will be needed other than Ward, with the hope that Robbie Benson can regain his form and fitness.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the team's prospects for next season, for with European football also on the menu, and the enhanced revenue that it provides, it will be a test of the club's ambitions, and an indication of their financial strength, if they are able to provide the funds to sign the calibre of player needed to rub shoulders with Rovers and Derry in the upcoming campaign.