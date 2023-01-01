Louth

Caoimhín Reilly

argus

Do Dundalk lack ambition or is it that they do not have the money to compete for top players?

Those obvious questions have been exercising the minds of most partisan supporters in the last month when the club failed to sign any new players, and were clearly outbid, or outmanoeuvred, for the limited number of most promising players that were available, with Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and, surprisingly, Shelbourne making prominent signings.

Privacy