Did you know? This week’s Dundalk FC facts and figures

Boyle's Shels record

Andy Boyle's goal against Shelbourne on Monday night was his 13th for Dundalk FC and his first in almost two years since scoring the opener in a 3-0 win away to Waterford FC at the RSC on April 30th 2021. It is the fourth time he has scored for Dundalk against his old club but the first at Oriel Park. All three goals against his old club prior to Monday had come at Tolka Park, including in a previous 2-1 win there in February 2020.



Biggest win for O'Donnell

Dundalk's 5-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic on Friday night was Stephen O'Donnell's biggest win as Dundalk head coach, surpassing the 4-0 win over Longford Town in the FAI Cup last season. It is also his biggest league win in management but failed to beat the 6-0 win he had over Bray Wanderers in the FAI Cup while in charge of St Pat's.



Three in three for Kelly

Daniel Kelly's goal against St Patrick's Athletic on Friday night was the third consecutive game he has scored against the Inchicore side following on the winner when Dundalk beat them 1-0 at Oriel Park in May 2022 and the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Richmond Park in July 2022. He has five career goals against them in total.



First goals for trio

Louie Annesley, Rayhann Tulloch and Connor Malley all scored their first goals for Dundalk in the 5-0 win over St Pat's on Friday. For Annesley, it was his first goal at club level. His only career goal prior to that came for Gibraltar in their 2-1 UEFA Nations League C defeat at home to Georgia in Victoria Stadium on September 26th 2022. For Tulloch, his two goals in three days means he has now as many goals for Dundalk as he has for parent club West From.



170 not out for Hoban

Patrick Hoban's opener against St Patrick's Athletic on Friday was the 170th goal of his career and his 10th against the men from Richmond Park. Coming on the occasion of his 200th league appearance for Dundalk, Hoban is now just six shy of equalling Joey Donnelly's record of 142 goals for the club. It was also his 80th goal at Oriel Park in all competitions.