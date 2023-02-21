Did you know – stats from Dundalk FC’s opening night draw with UCD

History repeats itself

Friday night’s was the second time that Patrick Hoban has missed a penalty on the opening night. He also saw an effort saved against Sligo Rovers on the opening night of the 2019 season with Dundalk also playing out a 1-1 draw that night, with current UCD captain Jack Keaney ironically on the scoresheet for the Bit O Red. John Martin scored Dundalk’s first goal of the season on Friday. Ironically another John Martin was on the scoresheet for the Students when they also drew 1-1 at Oriel Park the last time the sides met in a league opener at the start of the 2001/’02 season when he cancelled out David Ward’s opener.

Not gr-eight

Patrick Hoban’s penalty miss on Friday was the eighth of his career and the first since he was denied by Lee Steacy in the 1-1 draw against Longford Town on June 18, 2021 – a game best remembered as being Vinny Perth’s first back at the club. For UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy, it was the first penalty he has saved in his career at this level having conceded all eight he had faced prior to Friday night. It was the first time in his career that Hoban had started against the Students and failed to score against them.

Big night for Martin

John Martin’s goal on Friday night was just his third in Dundalk colours following on from strikes against Shelbourne and Drogheda United last season but it was a landmark one as it was the 25th league goal of his career. It was also the 23-year-old’s 80th league start of his career on the night.

O’Donnell awaits first opening day win

Stephen O’Donnell is still awaiting his first opening day win in management. Having lost his first league opener with St Patrick’s Athletic at home to Waterford in 2020, he has now drawn the last three opening day games in-a-row: 1-1 away to Shamrock Rovers with St Pat’s in 2021, 2-2 with Derry City in his first game in charge of Dundalk last season and Friday’s 1-1 draw with UCD.

Rare point

While UCD took four points off Dundalk at the UCD Bowl last season, Friday’s 1-1 draw was the first time they have left Oriel Park with anything to show for their efforts in almost a decade since winning 3-2 there in May 2013 when a David McMillan brace and Robbie Benson goal helped them to victory.

Debutants

Four players – Archie Davies, Hayden Muller, Louie Annesley and Connor Malley – made their Dundalk debuts from the start on Friday night with Cameron Elliott also making his debut off the bench in the second half. For Davies, it was the 75th start of his career while it was just the eighth for Muller. Despite having 35 caps for Gibraltar, Annesley was playing just his 29th game of his club career.